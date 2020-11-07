SC reactions vary to Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump

Reaction varied among Palmetto State politicians and others across South Carolina on Saturday after major news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden had been unofficially elected president and Sen. Kamala Harris vice president.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner after determining he had enough votes to carry Pennsylvania and earn its 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270-elector threshold. Other media outlets, like NBC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, made similar declarations.

"My investment in Joe Biden had everything to do with the restoration of our pursuit towards a more perfect union," Rep. Jim Clyburn said on CNN. "I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backwards steps in that pursuit of that perfection. I am pleased that we can now get back on course."

Clyburn said he encouraged Biden to pick a woman of color as his vice presidebnt. He wouldn't go into detail about what Biden's response was.

“I’m very pleased that it was a black woman selected," Clyburn said. "I think it cemented his relationship to the black community.”

South Carolina Republican leaders were not ready to concede.

"Right now, the election is not over yet. The Trump campaign has made it clear they're investigating allegations of voting irregularities and fraud," S.C. GOP Party Chairman Drew McKissick said. "A winner will be decided after they conclude and the country should wait."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who won a heated election on Tuesday, called on the U.S. Department of Justice and Postmaster General to investigate allegations from an Erie, Pa., postal worker who said supervisors worked to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

Graham said he received the worker's affidavit from the Trump campaign.

"The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local election officials," Graham said. "This change in mission requires there to be further scrutiny to ensure the system is beyond reproach."

The Erie election administrator has said he is confident in their process and the concern affects 130 ballots, even as Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania topped 34,000 ballots.

Downtown Charleston was packed on this warm and sunny Fall afternoon, but there was little to indicate any celebration or outrage over the election’s outcome. No cheers or jeers, no impromptu parades or horn honking like that seen in New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and other larger cities.

A solid police presence was visible throughout the tourist district, but few seemed to notice. People seemed more intent on sunbathing in Marion Square, visiting the shops and restaurants on King Street and climbing onto horse and carriage tours in the City Market.

A group of young men proved a rare exception, as they slapped the plywood that covered shop windows by Charleston Place, erected earlier in the week in anticipation of possible unrest.

“Guess this is what Joe Biden’s America looks like,” one man shouted as he whacked the wood.

“Yup, locked down in Joe Biden’s America,” another man replied. The friends all laughed.