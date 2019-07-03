A longtime Ridgeland cocaine kingpin and rising rapper was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for distributing cocaine in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel also required 31-year-old Demetrius Dwayne Swinton to serve five years of supervised release. Swinton has also gone by the names "Million Dolla Meat" and "Meat," according to court filings. He agreed to forfeit $500,000, two vehicles and several pieces of jewelry, as well. Swinton pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess cocaine with the intention to sell and for selling cocaine.
"Swinton was responsible for moving at least 74 kilograms of cocaine into those communities, and he used violence and intimidation to maintain his status as a main drug supplier to that area," U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement Tuesday.
During the investigation, agents seized more than 47 kilograms of cocaine, 782 grams of crack cocaine, 6 kilograms of marijuana, 97 grams of heroin, 10 firearms, five vehicles, over $50,000 worth of jewelry and at least $68,000 in cash, it said.
Law enforcement found that Swinton received multiple kilos of cocaine from a supplier in Atlanta and had at least 12 people working with him on distribution, court records show. Law enforcement estimated he was making cocaine sales into August 2014. He was arrested in October 2017.
Attorney Brian Steel, representing Swinton, sought the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. In court filings, Steel said Swinton was raised in a single-parent home in Ridgeland where domestic violence and poverty were prevalent. Steel said Swinton's neighborhood was "infested with violence, drugs and teenage pregnancies."
Despite that adversary, Swinton was a gifted football player, Steel said, adding if Swinton hadn't suffered an injury his junior year of high school, he would have played football at a university in Texas.
After Swinton moved to North Carolina, he was further exposed to drug dealing and later met people in the entertainment industry, establishing himself as a rising rapper, Steel said.
Three of Swinton's co-defendants have received lengthy sentences in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess cocaine with the intention to distribute and distributing cocaine, including:
- Boston Brown, 32, of Bluffton was sentenced to five years with four years of supervised release.
- Ernest Fields, 39, of Hilton Head was sentenced to six years with four years of supervised release.
- Travis Wiggins, 28, of Ridgeland was sentenced to 15 years with five years of supervised release.
The investigation included several local, state and federal agencies.