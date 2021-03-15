SC ranks 4th in rate of pedestrian deaths. Charleston activists want more safety measures.

The Charleston area continues to be one of the most deadly places in the country for people who walk and bike. But the political support for pedestrian safety projects is improving, according to advocates.

Transportation officials at the city, county and state level are undertaking new studies and construction projects to make crosswalks, bike lanes and bridge crossings safer for people who aren't in cars or trucks.

Groups pushing for more pedestrian safety measures argue the region has made big strides in recent years when it comes to public awareness surrounding the issue.

"The importance of making streets work for more than just motorists has heightened significantly," said Katie Zimmerman, executive director of Charleston Moves.

But there is still more work to be done to make roadways and intersections easier and safer for foot and bike traffic, she said.

Zimmerman, who also sits on the city of Charleston's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said the biggest problem is that spending on pedestrian safety measures has not caught up with the public support for those improvements.

"We're not investing enough in connected, usable, comfortable space for people to walk or bike safely," she said.

A good example, Zimmerman said, is the intersection of Azalea Drive and Cosgrove Avenue in North Charleston. She and her team at Charleston Moves recently observed how people who are walking or biking make it through that intersection by darting across traffic.

Most people who need to get across that major intersection, she said, don't use the crosswalks, which are faded and can barely be seen by motorists anymore.

Instead, they cross farther up the road where they can get a better view of oncoming vehicles. That puts those people in more dangerous situations that could largely be avoided with better signals and well-identified crossings.

"That example is playing out in a lot of places," Zimmerman said. "People are doing the best that they can do. The situation on the ground is simply not safe."

Situations like that also help to explain why the Charleston region continues to record a significant number pedestrian fatalities every year.

A new report released this month shows that more than 188 pedestrians died in traffic accidents on roads in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area between 2010 and 2019.

The biannual report, titled Dangerous by Design, is published by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

This year's findings showed the Charleston region ranked in the top 20 metro areas in the country between 2009 and 2019 for the rate of pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people. And South Carolina was ranked the fourth worst state in the country for the rate of pedestrian deaths over that time period.

The Charleston region ranked better than other cities, when the study controlled for the number of people in the metro area who actually walked or biked to work. It indexed the area as the 41st most dangerous for pedestrians in the nation's 100 largest metros.

There are significant projects already underway in the region that could serve as great examples of how to make walking and biking easier and less risky.

In downtown Charleston, the city and the S.C. Department of Transportation are in the process of constructing the first protected bike lane along Brigade Street.

Charleston County transportation officials are planning to add better sidewalks and pedestrian pathways along a length of Folly Road on James Island.

And, in one of the region's most ambitious efforts, the city of Charleston is already preparing to construct an $18 million pedestrian bridge that will connect the peninsula to West Ashley.

Projects like that can make a world of difference for people who are trying to get to work, the grocery store or another destination. And the investments will hopefully reduce the number of cars on the roads too.

Keith Benjamin, director of the Department of Traffic and Transportation for the city of Charleston, said he's excited about the larger projects his team has been able to pursue in conjunction with the state and county.

But the most important pedestrian improvements aren't aren't always the big projects that are announced to great fanfare, Benjamin said. In some cases, it can be as simple as adding flashing signals or newer crosswalks, he said.

Benjamin and his team pursued some of those changes through efforts such as Project 700 Crosswalks, an initiative that has allowed the city to work with state transportation officials to upgrade crossings at traffic lights.

Nearly every project in the transportation sector in South Carolina, Benjamin said, requires collaboration between municipal, county and state officials.

"We've got a lot of work to do," he said, "but we are moving the needle."