S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith is stepping down when his second term ends in February, according to an email obtained by The Post and Courier.

The news comes as Smith has faced years of controversy surrounding his leadership of an agency that was dogged by allegations of low morale, retention issues, unsafe working conditions and other concerns.

"As you may know, my second term as director ends in February 2020, and I will not be reappointed for a third term to lead the agency," Smith said, in an email sent to DPS employees Tuesday morning.

"I am committed to helping ensure a smooth transition for my successor, who I know is in good hands with the outstanding professionals of this agency."

The outgoing director said he has striven to continue "a strong tradition of public safety," and to work to move the state toward a safer future.

"I am so proud of all that we accomplished together, and I cannot say enough about the men and women who comprise this great agency — both current and retired," Smith said.

He thanked former Gov. Nikki Haley, who appointed him to the position eight years ago, and Gov. Henry McMaster for their support.

"Please accept my sincere gratitude for your support and your continued dedication to the mission of saving lives and protecting our state’s citizens and visitors," Smith said.

McMaster's office has not yet announced a candidate for Smith's replacement.

The governor made a brief statement shortly after noon regarding Smith's announcement.

“I would like to thank Director Smith for his distinguished service to our state and for his leadership and professionalism," McMaster said. "His assistance in making the leadership transition at the Department of Public Safety a smooth and seamless one will be invaluable.”

Responding to the news, S.C. Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, commended McMaster for making a "difficult but necessary decision."

"I think that the governor has listened to the people and especially listened to the troopers, and recognized there needed to be a change made," Tallon said. "In my conversations with troopers, I don’t see where anything has gotten any better in the last two years. Hopefully whoever the governor chooses to fill this position will make changes that are positive, and we can start getting our trooper strength back."

In South Carolina, the Department of Public Safety directorship is a Cabinet-level position that is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Smith came to the Palmetto State from Florida, where he served in the Florida Highway Patrol.

But his DPS tenure was marked by controversy.

Troopers started leaving to work for other law enforcement agencies or retire altogether, Tallon said.

The representative chaired the House Legislative Oversight Committee that launched a move to defund Smith's position in 2017 and later issued a scathing vote of no confidence in his leadership.

“This mismanagement has resulted in a downward spiral of morale among agency employees, decreased overall agency performance, and increased risk of harm to all those who travel the roads of South Carolina,” Tallon wrote at the time.

"Troopers feel like nobody has their back in upper management," the representative told The Post and Courier on Tuesday. "They’re very much afraid at times to do their job. There's fear of retaliation. I think Director Smith is a good man (but) I was not satisfied, after the oversight hearings, of his leadership of the patrol."

Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, echoed many of the same thoughts and said McMaster came to the same conclusion the state House came to years ago. He also praised the leadership of Col. Christopher Williamson, who commands the Highway Patrol.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the colonel, and I hear a lot of great things from troopers about (him), but people still feel like the director is micromanaging every decision that's made," Rutherford said. "Every trooper I talk to feels like the colonel is fighting for them but the decisions that were plaguing the patrol before seem to still dog the patrol now and probably will until director Smith is gone."

The representative said he wants to ensure the Highway Patrol is an agency that troopers can feel enthusiastic about working for and that troopers won't have to worry about someone coming in an second-guessing every decision they make in the field.

"They don't feel like they do can do their jobs without fear that some word they say, some action they do is going to be micromanaged to the point where they're going to lose their job," Rutherford said.

But not all lawmakers were critical of Smith's leadership.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said he thinks DPS and Highway Patrol leadership have done a great job in addressing concerns raised by the public and troopers.

"I’m sad to see the director go," Bamberg said. "I think that ... the director, during his tenure, did a good job of always promoting accountability and supporting the thin blue line, but at the same time not pandering to them."

It's important to support law enforcement personnel like state troopers, but agency leadership can't be afraid to hold them accountable when "certain lines are crossed," he said.

"I look forward to working with whoever the new director may be," Bamberg said. "I think Col. Williamson is an amazing colonel and is very capable of continuing to lead the agency. I wish the director well."

The lawmaker also said he continues to be disappointed in the way the House handled concerns over Smith's leadership in 2017.

Bamberg said he was against the move to defund Smith's position and to issue the no confidence vote.

"I hope I never see that again during my tenure in the House," he said.

Check back with this developing story.