SC prosecutor declines to charge officer who fatally shot Columbia teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia’s top prosecutor on Wednesday declined to charge a white police officer who stopped a Black teenager walking through his own neighborhood, then chased and fatally shot him when the officer spotted a gun.

Columbia Police Officer Kevin Davis broke no law on April 8 when he killed 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said. Though Ruffin was fleeing the officer, Davis’ shooting was justified after he spotted a gun in Ruffin’s hand, Gipson concluded.

That likely won’t satisfy the Ruffin family and other community members who have chanted the late teenager’s name during recent protests against police brutality.

Body camera footage of Ruffin's shooting, reviewed by The Post and Courier, doesn’t settle several key questions.

The footage at one point shows Ruffin holding a dark object in his right hand but does not clearly demonstrate that he pointed a gun at Davis. Gipson acknowledged that in accepting the conclusion that Ruffin pointed the gun, he was relying on the officer’s word.

The video shows Ruffin was running away from Davis when the officer opened fire. But in the following critical moments, as Davis continues to fire rapidly while Ruffin flees to the parking lot of Eau Claire High School, Ruffin is obscured from the video behind a fence and some large bushes.

Ruffin was hit once, left-of-center of his forehead, which Gipson pointed to as evidence that he had turned to face the officer while holding the gun.

“He has a weapon that he has presented,” Gipson told The Post and Courier. “He’s still a threat to the officer and others. Just because he was going in an opposite direction does not mean that the gun wasn’t being pointed.”

Gipson released his office’s findings Wednesday in the wake of weeks of protests in the capital city that, like others around the country, were ignited by George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

Gipson, who is Black, acknowledged nationwide concerns about police brutality.

“You have a young black male who died at the hands of law enforcement,” he said. “We’re not blind to hearing that criticism and that commentary. But we have to look at what the law is, what the actions were, and how they fit within the law.”

“I’m absolutely sad,” he added. “It’s as heartbreaking as one can imagine.”

Ruffin’s killing was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division, but as of Wednesday authorities have released few details about the case. In the meantime, protesters have chanted Ruffin’s name alongside other common tributes to Floyd, Kentucky’s Breonna Taylor and Georgia’s Ahmaud Arbery.

State Rep. Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat and attorney for the Ruffin family, said the case raises questions beyond whether the officer was justified in using deadly force against Ruffin.

The entire incident, which lasted around a minute, began when Davis approached Ruffin after receiving a report that teenagers in the area had been attempting to break into cars.

Rutherford said that pretext points to a larger issue: “The reason why Josh had his freedom interrupted," Rutherford said. "And why Josh, unlike kids that don’t look like him, couldn’t just walk down the street and be free."

That Wednesday, it was still light out — around 6 p.m.

After exchanging coins for cash at a grocery store, Ruffin was walking down a sidewalk in the Seminary Ridge neighborhood to meet with his dad, Rutherford said. The teenager carried a Gucci bag.

In a news conference the day after the shooting, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook identified that item as a “woman’s style purse containing cash,” though acknowledged the department didn’t know its relevance. The bag belonged to Ruffin and contained his own money, Rutherford said.

It’s unclear what Davis, an officer for 4½ years, has said about his reasons for attempting to stop Ruffin. The tip about car break-ins had no description of any suspect, Gipson said. SLED declined to make available the agency’s investigative report, including Davis’ statements.

Either way, after Davis pulled up on Ruffin and exited his police vehicle, the teenager took off running.

Davis radioed that he was in pursuit of a fleeing suspect, body cam footage shows.

“Don’t run!” Davis yelled as he chased Ruffin down Arlington Street, then to the front of the high school.

On a hill by the school, Ruffin slowed and the video shows him appear to be gathering something near the ground, next to his bag.

Gipson said a gun might have fallen from Ruffin’s waistband. The Ruffin family is not so convinced.

In their view, Ruffin could have just as easily stumbled up the hill and dropped the bag, spilling its contents — including the firearm, Rutherford said.

That's the moment, the video shows, Davis spotted an object — possibly the gun — in Ruffin's right hand near the ground as the teenager gathered himself.

“Let me see your hands!” Davis yelled, as Ruffin began to flee toward the parking lot. A second later, Davis yelled the command again, then immediately opened fire from about 10 yards away.

In the ensuing seconds, the officer fired 10 rounds. Ruffin dropped to the ground, lifeless, just outside the doors of the school he attended.

Police recovered a .45 caliber pistol from Ruffin’s body, Gipson said. The gun was not fired.

Another officer on scene asked what happened.

“I shot,” Davis said. “He had a gun in his hand.”