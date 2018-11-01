COLUMBIA — A top aide to Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday, setting up her cooperation in his corruption case.
The lawyer for Nicole Holland suggested her participation in the ongoing federal case against Johnson may be limited, but her plea agreement states she must disclose any knowledge of criminal activity.
Johnson and Holland are accused in federal indictments of misspending at least $55,000 in taxpayer money since 2016 — Johnson as 5th Circuit solicitor for Kershaw and Richland counties and Holland as his communications director.
Holland regularly racked up thousands in monthly expenses on her office credit card, occasionally handling some expenses for Johnson or helping to arrange trips and events.
A federal grand jury indicted Johnson and Holland in September, accusing the pair of using office credit cards to pay for “travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, medical expenses and double-reimbursements for military training.”
Holland pleaded guilty Thursday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Prosecutors dropped her federal charges of theft and conspiracy.
Holland spent more than $2,700 in public money on personal hotel stays in Hopkinsville, Ky., in May 2017, prosecutors said during Thursday's plea hearing.
She also spent $1,020 for a relative's orthodontist's treatment in March 2017, an expense she labeled as a "tournament sponsorship," prosecutors said.
Johnson faces federal fraud, theft and conspiracy charges. His charges carry penalties up to 10 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
Johnson has served as solicitor since 2011. He oversaw a budget of roughly $8 million that's a mixture of local, state and federal funds. He lost a Democratic primary election to Columbia lawyer Byron Gipson in June.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson in September pending the indictments.
Holland's plea agreement means she could testify against Johnson in a potential trial, but she may not have all the answers for prosecutors, her lawyer, Clarence Davis, said.
"A lot of what she was alleged as knowing is not so," he said. "Vacations, or alleged liaisons, she’s not going to have knowledge of that."
In her fraud charges, Holland faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. Pending Holland's cooperation after her plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for a reduced sentence.
Johnson and Holland also face state charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement. A state grand jury alleges the pair raided Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover personal and lodging expenses even though the law requires forfeiture funds to be spent only on fighting drug crime.
The state indictments followed reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed Johnson’s transfers of tens of thousands of dollars from his drug-seizure accounts to his government credit cards.
Johnson has been under fire for his office spending since a watchdog group, PAPR.org, published thousands of financial documents from his office obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The Post and Courier analyzed those records in March and obtained additional documents from Kershaw County.
Taken together, the records show Johnson spent thousands of tax dollars on out-of-state trips, gym club memberships and payments to Johnson’s brother, an Arizona DJ known as DJ Phlava.
Holland charged thousands of dollars on an office credit card for two trips last year to Hopkinsville, Ky. — one that involved a $1,020 orthodontist bill and another that coincided with her nephew’s graduation, The Post and Courier reported.