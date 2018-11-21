COLUMBIA — The punishment facing suspended Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson, accused of spending tens of thousands in taxpayer dollars on himself, grew more severe Wednesday after a new batch of federal indictments allege he gave false statements and obstructed justice.
Those charges, along with another new indictment alleging using government money for personal gain, add to a host of other state and federal charges handed down in September against Johnson alleging theft, fraud and embezzlement.
Johnson's lawyer, John Rakowsky, said Johnson hadn't seen the new indictments Wednesday. Johnson maintains his innocence, Rakowsky said.
"In every aspect," he said.
Documents detailing the new federal indictments, in a case investigated by the FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division, were not available Wednesday.
Johnson, elected in 2010 and 2014 as 5th Circuit solicitor for Kershaw and Richland counties, was suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster in September after indictments alleged he, along with a former top aide, Nicole Holland, spent tens of thousands in taxpayer money on personal vacations, romantic liaisons and medical bills.
The pair are accused of raiding Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover those personal expenses, prosecutors allege.
The indictments came in the wake of reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed Johnson and Holland’s questionable spending habits.
Johnson oversaw a staff of around 140 and a budget of roughly $8 million that came from a mix of federal, state and local sources.
He and Holland, his communications director, used government credit cards to rack up thousands in monthly expenses on everything from luxury Uber rides to lavish office parties to memberships in a swank Columbia club, the newspaper reported.
Johnson has denied the charges. Holland pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this month, setting up her cooperation in the federal case against Johnson.
Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction of justice charge, up to 10 years on the conversion of funds charge and up to five years on the false statements charge. His charges of theft and fraud also carry penalties of up to 10 and 20 years, respectively.
Johnson also faces state charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement. Those charges carry penalties of five to 10 years in prison.
Despite facing severe charges, Johnson asked to continue receiving his pay while under suspension, a move that could help him become eligible for about $100,000 in retirement benefits. The S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination denied Johnson’s request.