COLUMBIA — A state grand jury hit Columbia prosecutor Dan Johnson and a top staffer with new public corruption indictments Thursday, alleging the pair raided Johnson's drug-seizure accounts to cover personal travel and lodging expenses.
The indictments charge Johnson and Nicole Holland, his communications director, with misconduct in office and embezzlement.
They add to the charges the pair already faces after a federal grand jury Tuesday indicted Johnson and Holland, alleging fraud and theft.
Johnson "abused his position," and along with Holland misspent at least $55,000 in public money, the federal indictments say.
The state indictments don't detail the amounts of public money misspent but allege that personal expenses were covered in tens of thousands of dollars transferred to government credit cards from Johnson's narcotics seizure accounts.
Details of Johnson's transfers out of those accounts to his government cards were first reported by The Post and Courier in March.
Other reporting showed Johnson, the 5th Circuit Solicitor for Kershaw and Richland counties, and Holland spent thousands in public money on out-of-state trips, club memberships and payments for their relatives.
Holland charged thousands of dollars on an office credit card for two trips last year to Hopkinsville, Ky., including one that involved a $1,020 orthodontist bill, the newspaper reported.
Within hours of The Post and Courier’s initial report, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate. Federal investigators then joined the probe.
Johnson and Holland have mostly refused to explain their expenses, citing the pending investigations. Attempts to reach Johnson, his lawyer and Holland on Thursday were not successful.
The state charges announced Thursday carry penalties of five to 10 years in prison. The federal charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and theft of government funds carry penalties of 10 to 20 years and each carry fines of up to $250,000.
The new state indictments allege Johnson on "numerous occasions" used his card "to pay for lodging, travel and other personal expenses unrelated to his duties as Solicitor."
To cover the personal expenses, Johnson and Holland in April 2017 transferred $20,000 to their government credit cards, the indictments allege. Money seized from drug busts must be used to fight drug crimes, state law mandates.
The indictments allege “multiple payments were made” to “pay for matters unrelated to the prosecution of drug offenses.”
Johnson cut a $10,000 check April 14, 2017, from a narcotics account to the same government credit card he later used to charge more than $4,200 for hotels in Ecuador and flights to South America, The Post and Courier reported.
On the same day, another $10,000 was transferred from the narcotics account to Holland's government credit card.
The next month, Holland charged thousands on the card for trips to Kentucky, including one that coincided with a nephew's graduation, the newspaper reported.