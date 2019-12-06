Behind walls of razor wire, concrete and steel, a black-market economy thrives in the shadows of South Carolina’s prisons, generating millions for the gangs who control the cell blocks and the flow of forbidden goods.
The Bloods, Crips and Gangster Disciples have steadily asserted their hold over the inmate population in a state where government officials long denied gangs even existed. The gangs rose to power as staffing at state prisons dwindled, creating dangerous gaps in security and treacherous temptations for those with ready access to the outside world.
In the process, gang members have turned their time behind bars into a money-making bonanza. Smuggling, extortion, fraud — it all adds up to big business that can reel in upward of $50,000 a day for top earners, prison officials and inmates said.
It’s a dangerous and murky trade that burst into the light last year when seven inmates died in a gang-related killing spree at Lee Correctional Institution in rural Bishopville. Authorities have blamed the violence on rivals warring over contraband. The melee presented a very public display of a hidden crisis that’s been creeping up on South Carolina prisons for decades.
Corrections officials estimate that one of every 10 prisoners is a validated gang member. But inmates and ex-cons say the number is much higher, and that at least 75 percent have ties to one criminal organization or another behind prison walls.
The gangs, they say, offer protection and a sense of order that short-staffed prisons cannot. They also provide access to things inmates are denied behind bars, including drugs, cellphones, tobacco and booze. The Bloods, an entrenched gang with roots on the West Coast, are by far the largest of these groups operating in South Carolina prisons.
With rigid rules and a hierarchy of lieutenants and shot-callers, these gangs help keep order in maximum-security facilities such as Lee, where inmates can outnumber officers 250 to 1 in a prison dorm. They do so not only to control violence but to ensure the free flow of contraband and its accompanying profits. Violence leads to lockdowns, and lockdowns are bad for business.
Smuggled cellphones, after all, can fetch $800 to $1,000. A cup of tobacco, $100. A cellphone charger, about the same. An ounce of marijuana, $500 or more.
Contraband comes in over fences — shot from potato guns, dropped by drones or hidden in hollowed-out footballs. It also comes in with prison supplies, vendors, visitors and the staff itself. Since June, more than a dozen prison workers have been arrested in connection with smuggling schemes at correctional institutions across the state.
Gangs are infiltrating the ranks of prison staff with criminal associates who have been recruited to apply for job openings, inmates and prison officials said. Investigators last year intercepted an agency job application that an inmate at Lee sent to a friend in the Northeast, according to a former ranking prison official.
Inmate leaders have also used associates to set up stash drops where prison work crews can grab sacks of phones, drugs and other goods to smuggle back inside. Those drop sites have included highway rest stops, dairy facilities, a bread company — even the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse, court records show.
Just last month, the State Grand Jury indicted 54 people in connection with a vast smuggling network that shipped methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into correctional institutions. Attorney General Alan Wilson said the case, dubbed “Prison Empire,” illustrates how the contraband trade contributes to “gang power, gang rivalries and gang violence within our prisons.”
An inmate serving a 25-year manslaughter sentence at Broad River Correctional in Columbia said the general public would be stunned to learn how much money is floating around in prison from the contraband trade. He asked that his name not be used for fear of retribution.
“Some guys got so much money that they be sending thousands of dollars home to their families with ease,” he wrote in a letter to The Post and Courier. “One thing the government knows is that the gangs run the prison system, and at any given time if the gangs start a war with them they would lose.”
Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling and his team scoff at such statements, insisting they still have the upper hand. They’ve worked hard to thwart the black-market trade through the use of body scanners, netting along prison perimeters and contraband searches. They've lobbied endlessly for permission to jam illegal cellphone signals. They've introduced innovative rehabilitation programs and hired a veteran gang specialist who had success curtailing organized crime in the Connecticut prison system.
“We run the institutions," Stirling said. "Do we have a lot of gangs in SCDC? Yes, we do. Are we doing stuff, security-minded, to try to curb their influence? Yes."
But Stirling and his staff face enormous challenges in conquering these problems. For one, he has struggled to win funding from the Legislature to boost pay and fill gaping holes in manpower. Some prisons, including Lee, had 50 percent vacancy rates this year among front-line officers, leaving the facilities critically understaffed.
A five-member team from the Association of State Correctional Administrators visited Lee after the April 2018 riot and noted the dangerous cocktail created by staffing shortages and rising gang activity. They documented their concerns in a 52-page report on the riot that prison officials have shielded from public view.
“(The gangs') ability to operate within the institution with impunity created a powder keg that sparked and led to the incident,” the group said in its report, a copy of which was obtained by The Post and Courier.
Michael McCall, deputy director of the Corrections Department at the time of the riot, offered a more blunt assessment. He said prison officials didn’t have a firm handle on inmate gang membership or the dangerous situation they were creating by shipping hundreds of rival members into Lee six months before the riot.
“We were doing a sorry job of identifying gang members — a sorry job,” he told The Post and Courier. “If we’d had the intelligence we could have prevented a lot of this.”
McCall, who retired last year after 33 years in corrections, said the shortage of officers has created perilous conditions in more than half of the state’s prisons. Many front-line officers are scared, others are paid off by inmates to let them have their way, he said.
“Inmates are running the institutions, running the staff,” said McCall. “Inmates control the prisons.”
A national threat
South Carolina is hardly alone in dealing with threats posed by prison gangs and the black-market economy that helps fuel them.
In California, for example, prison gangs have become so powerful and entrenched that they now control county jails and street gangs who must pay them “taxes” to operate. In Oklahoma, hundreds of inmates brawled in gang fights across the state in September as officials struggled to clamp down on illegal cellphones and other contraband.
Chuck Schoville is a former Arizona police officer and trainer who serves as president of the National Alliance of Gang Investigators Associations. He said prison systems across the country are struggling with the same issues South Carolina faces with gangs and contraband.
“How bad is it? On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 10,” he said. “It’s like a forest fire you know is there and can see, but you don’t have enough tankers to really do something about it and contain it.”
Gangs had little presence in the nation’s prisons until the 1950s. The prison population was much smaller and order maintained through the “convict code,” according to David Skarbek, a Brown University political science professor. The informal set of rules was meant to keep peace and ease the process of doing time: Don’t steal other inmates’ belongings. Don’t snitch on bad behavior. Don’t yell and keep people up all night.
In his book "The Social Order of the Underworld: How Prison Gangs Govern the American Penal System," Skarbek explores how these dynamics changed over time as the prison population swelled, becoming younger and less racially homogeneous. This transformation made it more difficult to control behavior, particularly as growth outpaced staffing. Gangs stepped into this breach and provided a governing structure that established order, reduced overall violence and regulated the flow of black-market commerce, he said.
“The core function of the gangs is to increase stability in the social environment in prison. Gangs profit from stable prisons,” Skarbek said in a recent interview. “When prisons are orderly, they can sell drugs and contraband in the underground economy. So gangs have a financial incentive to smooth social relationships in prison. And they do so often in brutal ways.”
It’s difficult to say with certainty when gangs first arrived in South Carolina’s prisons, though they've had a presence in these facilities since at least the 1990s, Corrections officials said. They probably pre-date that time. A U.S. Department of Justice report shows gangs in neighboring North Carolina institutions as far back as the 1970s.
Before the mid-2000s, South Carolina politicians and police generally dismissed the notion that gangs were active in the Palmetto State. Violent miscreants, sure. Bickering neighborhood groups, certainly. But gangs, not a chance. Gangs were considered a big-city problem, an incongruous fit in the rustic South.
Then a wave of violence hit the state, with street gangs blamed for bloodshed in urban centers like North Charleston and Columbia, as well as rural communities such as Walterboro and Sumter.
By 2004, the State Law Enforcement Division had identified 84 groups in South Carolina that fit the general definition of a gang: an organization of three or more people who adopt a common name and engage in crime. That number has since ballooned to 917 gangs with more than 2,800 members, though not all groups are active, according to SLED.
Retired Corrections Capt. Robert Johnson, who led contraband patrols at Lee, said he first noticed gangs making a big impact in the prisons between 2007 and 2008. That was in a period when tough-on-crime laws swelled the prison population to a high of more than 24,000 inmates — about 6,000 more than the system was designed to handle — while budget cuts and the recession slashed into staffing and training.
First to arrive were the Crips, a notorious gang founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s. Then came the Bloods, another L.A. offshoot. They spread down the East Coast after a new branch formed in New York’s Rikers Island jail complex in the 1990s. Also making the scene were the Gangster Disciples and its Folk Nation alliance of gangs that originated in the Midwest. White supremacists of the Aryan Brotherhood and Aryan Nations also made their presence known. Over time, people lined up with one camp or another.
“In prisons, birds of a feather flock together,” Johnson said. “That’s when it really got violent.”
Control through violence
Examples abound of inmates who say they have been pressured, threatened or assaulted for refusing to get in line and do a gang's bidding. One inmate at Lee told The Post and Courier he was threatened at knifepoint last year after renouncing his membership in the Bloods. They let him be after he took back his words and rejoined the group. Others weren’t as lucky.
In March of last year, the state paid $150,000 to inmate Christopher Qualls, who was punched and beaten with metal locks as he screamed for help at Lee. He had refused to join a gang, his lawsuit alleged, “so the gang decided to make an example out of him.”
A run-in with the Bloods proved fatal for 22-year-old Christian Ray, who was reportedly stabbed to death by 15 to 20 gang members at Lee in 2017 while serving a seven-year sentence for attempted armed robbery. His parents also are suing the Corrections Department.
Gang violence against other inmates is generally sanctioned by high-ranking leaders who opt to “put someone on a plate” for unpaid debts or other serious infractions, said John Aldi, the prison system’s new gang specialist.
The gangs operate in a pyramid structure with defined hierarchies, rules, colors and signs. The Bloods and Crips, for example, have books of knowledge that lay out codes of conduct for their members. At the top of the heap are leaders who run the prison yards. They oversee a network of lieutenants who manage the housing units, Aldi said.
Among the larger gangs, there are “sets,” or factions, that have their own names and lineups, such as the Bloods’ G-Shine, GKB, or Sex Money Murder groups, Aldi said. They may operate in a united front or work against one another, as the situation dictates, he said.
The level of gang influence also varies among prisons, but its presence is keenly felt at maximum-security facilities such a Lee, Lieber, Broad River and McCormick. There, inmates are generally in for more serious crimes, with more time on the books and less to lose by lashing out.
A 2008 survey by the state Department of Public Safety identified some 1,100 gang members in South Carolina prisons, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the inmate population. That number doubled over the past decade, according to a Legislative Audit Council report issued this year. But inmates say the actual count is much higher and the gangs’ influence greater than officials would have the public believe.
“Inmates are running everything,” said Casey Perkins, a convicted murderer who is serving a 50-year sentence at Lee. “Inmates are making things happen.”
In decades past, an inmate might join a gang for protection in prison and leave the organization when he returned home, Aldi said. These days, inmates come from the streets with gang credentials and view a prison bid as a chance to build a reputation. Ties run deeper, and there is more continuity and communication between the prison gang leaders and the foot soldiers on the street. This gives gangs a far greater reach than they had in years past, he said.
Schoville, the Arizona gang investigator, said those on the street have learned to fall in line with their prison peers because they know sooner or later they will likely end up behind bars themselves. Their actions on the outside will dictate how they are treated behind prison walls, he said.
“The grip these prison gangs have on the street gang members is scary,” he said. “You have guys in prison controlling entire neighborhoods they will never see again.”
That control has given the gangs the power to extend their schemes far beyond the institutions to which they are confined.
Some inmates told The Post and Courier their families on the outside were extorted for thousands of dollars by gang members who perceived them as weak or wished to punish them for falling behind on debts.
One inmate at Lee, a man named David serving time for burglary and assault, said his family sent $20,000 to the gangs to guarantee his safety before authorities shut them down.
The mother of a 19-year-old inmate shared her story with The Post and Courier after her son was targeted by gangs last year at Evans Correctional, a medium-security prison in rural Bennettsville, near the North Carolina border. They gave him clear choices: join the gang, pay extortion money or die.
The gang had the mother purchase gift cards that could be turned into cash by associates on the outside. She was soon sending them hundreds of dollars weekly to keep her son safe, she said.
A gang-ordered hit
Johnson, the retired corrections captain, said the gangs’ reach has expanded exponentially with the availability of cellphones, which give them an open line to the outside world to orchestrate crimes and violence.
He would know. In 2010, a Crip ordered a hit on him after Johnson and his team seized a package stuffed with cellphones, chargers, marijuana and SIM cards. It was worth about $50,000 behind bars. To avenge the loss, the Crip used a cellphone and a Green Dot prepaid cash card to arrange Johnson’s death for $6,000.
The gunman kicked open the front door to Johnson’s home while he was getting ready for work and pumped six rounds into him with a .38-caliber revolver. Johnson survived, but just barely.
With the man who shot him now behind bars, Johnson has made it his mission to convince the Federal Communications Commission to allow prisons to jam cell signals and render the illicit phones useless. But he and Stirling, the Corrections director, have faced stiff pushback from the cellphone industry, which contends the jamming devices could interfere with cellphones on the outside.
Inmates have used the phones to coordinate contraband drops, steal identities, file fraudulent income tax returns for other people’s refunds and carry out many other scams.
In November 2018, five inmates were arrested in connection with a massive scheme in which prisoners posing as young women on dating sites extorted more than $560,000 from 442 military service members. One of those targeted was Army veteran Jared Johns of Greenville, who killed himself after he received texts from inmates posing as the parents of a 17-year-old girl who had purportedly sent him nude photos, The Greenville News reported.
Another inmate used an illegal phone to run an extensive marijuana smuggling business from Broad River Correctional Institution, with weed shipped in from California, authorities said. He then used those profits to order a mail bomb on the dark web with bitcoin in 2017. The target: his ex-wife. A postal inspector reached the bomb first, and the plot failed.
“That cellphone to an inmate is a weapon of mass destruction. It allows him to do something way beyond his normal capability,” Johnson said. “It’s unreal what they can do with it.”
Corruption in the ranks
Inmates have had plenty of human help, as well, at times from the very people tasked with keeping them incarcerated.
Consider Joshua Cave, a corrections officer caught in 2017 accepting more than $1,200 in bribes from a murderer to smuggle alcohol into Allendale Correctional. Or Douglas Hawkins, an officer nabbed trying to enter Lee prison in 2015 with a half-pound bag of tobacco in his pants. Or Sharon Breeland, who tried to smuggle methamphetamine into Broad River Correctional in exchange for bribes in 2016. Or Joshua Glover, who raked in $6,000 smuggling marijuana and tobacco into Lieber prison on multiple occasions before he was caught last year.
All four have pleaded guilty to federal or state charges, but more cases have followed at a steady pace. Since June, 13 prison staffers have been fired and charged with smuggling drugs, phones, tobacco and alcohol into prisons across the state.
Corrections worker Lloyd Franklin, for example, was busted in September for allegedly driving inmates on a Livesay prison litter crew to spots along Interstate 85 in the Upstate to retrieve bags of contraband left for them.
The Corrections Department has long struggled with recruiting and retaining staff, particularly among front-line officers who keep watch over inmates. Most prisons are located in rural outposts where the population is small. And the economy is booming with better-paying, less dangerous jobs than Corrections has to offer. Even though Stirling has managed to boost pay in recent years, the average starting salary for South Carolina prison guards still hovers around $35,000 — about $8,000 less than the state’s annual mean wage.
These conditions have long provided fertile ground for temptation and corruption to take root, and misconduct issues have dogged the prison system for decades. In a six-year period between 2006 and 2012, for instance, more than 350 prison staffers were disciplined for bringing in contraband, having affairs with inmates, assaulting prisoners or committing other violations, a Post and Courier analysis showed.
And things haven’t improved much.
Between January 2017 to April 2018, the agency recorded more than 560 disciplinary actions. Those numbers include about 220 suspensions and more than 100 firings, for offenses ranging from sleeping on the job to taking bribes from inmates. About a third of the terminations resulted from contraband smuggling, according to the newspaper’s analysis of agency records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Adding to the problem are attempts by gangs to infiltrate the ranks of prison workers by recruiting associates without criminal records or obvious gang tattoos to apply for openings.
McCall, the former Corrections deputy director, recalled an instance in which prison police at Lee discovered a Corrections job application that inmates were sending to friends in the northeast.
Stirling, McCall’s former boss, said he was unaware of the incident “but it would not surprise me.”
“We do know that gangs are, like everywhere else, recruiting people to come in to be their partners,” he said.
McCall and several inmates said a pair of female officers were among those recruited to Lee from out of state by the Bloods, and indeed they were later caught with contraband.
A check of disciplinary records revealed two women who were fired last year while working as correctional officers at Lee after several banned items were found in their car outside the prison. Among other things, investigators found $2,345 in cash, 77 prepaid cash cards, and a cellphone, documents show. When reached by The Post and Courier, the pair denied any ties to gangs and insisted they had done nothing wrong.
Johnson, the former Lee captain who was shot in a Crip-ordered hit, said he heard tales from inmates about the gangs’ recruitment efforts, and he is convinced that one woman he worked with belonged to the Bloods. She often wore something red, the gang’s color, and inmates deferred to her more than other officers.
Georgetown lawyer Ed Bell, who has filed several cases against the prison system on behalf of inmates, said his legal team has pinpointed several prison employees affiliated with gangs. They began to take notice after encountering multiple cases in which corrections officers looked the other way or assisted gang members in getting to inmates they wished to attack, he said.
Bell is handling a lawsuit filed by the family of Christian Ray, the Lee inmate who was fatally stabbed in 2017 by a gang of up to 20 inmates. His lawsuit alleges that a correctional officer opened the door to a prison wing so the attackers could dash inside and stab Ray and three fellow prisoners.
Similar stories were documented in arrests made this year.
In July, Oscar Torres, 37, was charged with letting an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution into another prisoner’s cell to stab the man multiple times with a shank; Torres was a lieutenant at the time. A month later, Officer Cedric Major, 28, was accused of opening a cell door at Ridgeland so inmates could assault another prisoner, then failing to render aid.
Major’s attorney declined to comment on the allegations, and Torres’ attorney did not respond to calls and an email from The Post and Courier.
Aldi, the Corrections Department gang specialist, said he isn’t aware of any staffers with clear gang ties, though he’s not naive enough to think that such things don’t happen. He and others said a screening process instituted by Stirling this year to vet new hires has helped weed out applicants who might be sympathetic to the gangs or vulnerable to their manipulation.
Stirling has also made it a practice to have turncoat staff members arrested and their charges publicized to draw attention to the misconduct and discourage copycats. In past years, those transgressions were often handled quietly, with termination rather than incarceration.
Clever smugglers
Publicizing the arrests also sheds light on the extent of the gang problem and the elaborate schemes inmates devise to sneak goods in, cleverly co-opting prison resources for personal gain.
Three prison staffers were among a wide cast of characters netted over the past year in Operation Cash Cow, which targeted a sophisticated smuggling enterprise that brought marijuana, cocaine, meth, tobacco, cellphones, chargers and other goods into the prisons. With the use of illicit phones, inmate leaders ran an outside network that included wives, girlfriends, relatives and former inmates, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, which handled the indictments.
Investigators discovered one conduit in Sumter County at dairy facilities operated by the medium-security Wateree River Correctional Institution, which provides milk to the prison system. The surrounding pastures were used as drop sites where prison dairy workers retrieved large duffel bags loaded with phones, drugs and tobacco, according to the indictments.
Inmates rolled some of the material in plastic and stuck it up their backsides to smuggle into Wateree. But most of the color-coded packages were hidden in milk crates and trucked to prisons throughout the state for distribution. Secret markings helped inmates on the receiving end identify the loot.
Inmates also smuggled goods left at a Columbia bakery that made bread for the prison system, authorities said. Inmate workers from the minimum-security Goodman Correctional Institution would grab contraband stashed along the side of the bakery and tuck it in bread shipments bound for other prisons.
Packages also were hidden at the South Carolina Statehouse and other state office buildings, indictments stated. Items were dropped into recycling bins on Statehouse grounds, where inmates doing landscaping work grabbed the bounty and brought it back to prisons, according to Creighton Waters, chief attorney for the State Grand Jury.
Corrections Deputy Director Joel Anderson has worked in prisons for some 40 years, starting his career in Texas in 1978. As long as there are massive profits to be made, he said, the gangs are going to resist efforts to shut down the contraband pipeline.
“You’re talking about millions of dollars. It’s big business,” he said. “This is not some fly-by-night thing. It grew and manifested itself over time, and the gangs really took advantage of it.”
Making strides
Prison officials have tried a number of tactics over the years to make things more difficult for the smugglers. At Lee, for instance, they erected towering nets along the perimeter after the riot, and much of the prison remained locked down for months, with inmates confined to their cells. Still, contraband came rolling in.
Between the beginning of July 2018 and the end of June at Lee, officials seized about 7 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of tobacco and 250 cellphones in the prison, along with tattoo guns, crystal meth, cocaine, ecstasy pills, alcohol and a variety of other items, according to contraband reports obtained through an open records request. And no one is claiming that those sweeps caught all the stuff that was smuggled in.
One inmate injured in the riot told The Post and Courier that despite that painful experience, Lee was good for him. He claimed he netted $67,000 from selling “Molly Charlie,” a mixture of crushed MDMA and tobacco, to other inmates.
“I am good financially thanks to Lee CI,” he said. “I made so much money there I never have to work or sell nothing again.”
Still, Anderson said things are improving at Lee. Contraband seizures are actually down, as are the number of violent confrontations. In the last quarter of this year, Lee has not had any serious assaults — a milestone for a prison that recorded about one fight a day last year, he said.
“Every day it’s getting safer, and we’re proud of it,” he said.
Anderson credits the can-do attitude of the staff and Lee’s new warden, Kenneth Nelsen, a longtime New Jersey Corrections official who came out of retirement to take the job. They’ve instituted a culture of respect on the yard, and curtailed extended lockdowns of entire units that fueled inmate frustrations. They've also implemented innovative programs such as the Academy of Hope, which works to steer gang leaders onto a more productive path.
But sustaining those successes and replicating them system-wide has always been a challenge for a prison agency that struggles to win funding from the Legislature. Last year, the department seemed poised for new investments in the wake of the riot, which drew national scorn to South Carolina’s prison system. But in the end, Stirling won only $10 million of the $160 million he had requested for upgrades.
Jon Ozmint, director of the Corrections Department from 2003 to 2011, said he wasn’t surprised that Stirling came up short.
“The Legislature has known about these problems for decades and they have done nothing about it for decades,” he said. “The only conclusion a reasonable person can reach is that they don’t care.”
Three months after the state budget was approved in May, the Legislative Audit Council issued a sobering report on the prison system. They noted the high turnover and vacancy rates among staff, the inexperienced cadre of new officers trying to keep watch over some 19,000 offenders, and the lack of an effective strategy for managing and reducing gangs.
The Association of State Correctional Administrators also zeroed on these issues in its report on the riot. The group cautioned that given the current conditions in the state’s prisons, the potential existed for violence to explode "at multiple institutions occurring simultaneously.”
With Aldi’s help, Stirling hopes to reduce that risk. In Connecticut, Aldi oversaw a program that separated gang members from the general prison population and worked to get them to renounce their ties through a carrot-and-stick approach. Those who bought into the program earned more privileges, such as expanded visits with their families. Those who resisted faced additional restrictions. Over time, gang problems went down.
Aldi, who arrived in March, is still getting a handle on South Carolina prisons and crafting a strategy that he hopes will work here. Unlike Connecticut, South Carolina doesn’t separate its prison gang population, but a new inmate classification system could reduce the population in the state’s maximum-security facilities, ensuring that only the most hard-core offenders end up there. The current system judges inmates primarily on the offense that brought them there; this will take into account their behavior while incarcerated and their gang status.
Reducing the population at places like Lee should, in theory, make them easier to manage.
But no one is under any illusions that the gangs will simply go away.