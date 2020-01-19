After years of pleading for more money, the S.C. Department of Corrections could soon see a significant boost in funding to improve prison security, bolster staffing and combat the growing menace from gangs who control violence and a black market economy behind bars.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed spending $129 million more to make the state's prisons safer for officers and inmates alike. That is less than half the amount his prisons director had asked for, but it would still represent the largest single investment in upgrades to the beleaguered prison system in decades.

The move comes a year after state lawmakers turned a cold shoulder to Corrections officials in the wake of one of the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history. Despite warnings of more violence after the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution left seven men dead, the Legislature gave the prison system just $10 million more to address problems estimated to cost 15 times that amount.

This time around, lawmakers appear more willing to free up the purse strings. That could be because the state finds itself flush with an extra $1.8 billion in revenue to spend this year. There has also been a steady parade of disturbing revelations about the powder keg of dangerous conditions festering in the prisons due years of underfunding and neglect.

The Post and Courier in December detailed those conditions and published the first in-depth account of the riot and the events that precipitated it. Among other things, the report revealed how gangs rose to power as staffing at state prisons dwindled, creating dangerous gaps in security that have fueled violence and a lucrative economy in illicit drugs, cell phones and other contraband. Renewed calls for reforms quickly followed the report.

"There's a general sense that the riot was just the tip of the iceberg in a system that is really dysfunctional," said Susan Dunn, interim executive director and legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union in South Carolina.

Making an investment

In releasing his annual budget Monday, McMaster said the state must make investments in its prisons to keep people safe and prevent a repeat of the violence at Lee, a maximum-security facility in rural Bishopville.

"Everyone is aware of the struggles we’re facing with the men and women at the Department of Corrections," the governor said. "Every day they must confront contraband, violence, gangs, staffing problems, health care problems."

He continued, "The facilities in our prisons are inadequate, outdated and, in some cases, simply broken — and been broken and not been fixed. This year, our investment must be dramatic, not only in its size but also in its message."

Lawmakers seem inclined to agree, though they have not settled on a specific number. Dunn and other advocates hope lawmakers will add to McMaster's total before the budget is approved.

Rep. Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said he expects his committee will find the money that Corrections needs to make security upgrades. The problems the prison system have seen are "a result of us ignoring capital requests" for decades, he said.

"Prison is meant to be a place of rehabilitation and as a form of punishment, not a place to go and get murdered as a result of other inmates," he said. "It's time for us to make sure prisons are adequately funded for the safety of those having to do their jobs every day."

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said the $100 million in one-time capital funding proposed by the governor would be a tremendous help, allowing the department to improve fencing, roofs, razor wire, electrical systems and door-locking mechanisms for cells.

At present, correctional officers must lock and unlock most cells one at a time by hand with keys. Officials want to install mechanized systems that allow doors to be locked and opened from central control rooms. This would free up officers for other duties, prevent possible ambushes by inmates and eliminate the possibility of inmates gaining control of keys and using that access to attack rivals, Stirling said.

McMaster has also proposed spending an additional $29 million to help recruit and retain prison staff, improve medical care and expand gang enforcement efforts.

The boost would increase correctional officers’ pay by $750 — about $14.50 extra per week. Statewide, the vacancy rates of officers who work directly with inmates average 27.5 percent, though vacancies hover around 50 percent in some rural prisons, according to a state audit released in August.

A Lee inmate who is serving a life sentence for murder told The Post and Courier on Thursday that turnover has left the prison dangerously understaffed most days, stirring fears that another riot could explode if tensions rise. He spoke on the condition that his name not be used, out of fear of reprisals.

"We need some help. The staff needs some help. The administration needs some help. You've got to give staff and inmates some hope or else it's a ticking time bomb," he said.

Assessing blame

Jon Ozmint, director of the Corrections Department from 2003 to 2011, said understaffing and security gaps are at the heart of the prison system's most dire ills, from the killing spree at Lee to the continued spate of inmate suicides and homicides that occur across the state. In all, 40 inmates have been slain in South Carolina prisons since 2013. Last year alone the prisons saw seven homicides, 10 suicides and seven overdose deaths, according to the Corrections Department.

Given that backdrop, lawmakers should consider the money proposed by McMaster as a starting point in addressing the prison system's needs, Ozmint said.

"They should give them everything they asked for and more," he said. "If they don't, then the blood will be on their hands."

Ozmint said the Legislature has intentionally underfunded the prison system for years, ignoring known problems and then howling when problems arise. He recalled a 40-mph wind gust blowing down a perimeter fence at the maximum-security Kirkland Correctional in Columbia because the posts had rusted and rotted out. The problem had been evident for years, but Corrections couldn't get the money to fix it, he said.

Similar ironies are playing out now as a House Oversight subcommittee grills Stirling and his staff over shortcomings and missteps rooted in the department's lack of funding from the Legislature, Ozmint said.

“Historically, you can find no more pompous or grandiose hypocrisy than to have members of the General Assembly trying to exercise oversight of the Department of Corrections," he said.

State Rep. Eddie Tallon is a Spartanburg Republican who chairs the oversight committee that's been reviewing the prisons agency over the past year. He declined to respond to Ozmint's comments, but agreed with the former director that the state's correctional institutions had been neglected for years.

“It’s not a day too soon, if we can get it passed,” Tallon said of McMaster’s budget request. “It’s very much needed."

Seanna Adcox and Stephen Hobbs contributed to this report.