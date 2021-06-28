SC prisons agency reaches $6M settlement 3 years after deadly riot

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's prison agency has reached a $6 million settlement that resolves dozens of lawsuits stemming from America's deadliest prison riot in a generation.
Agency officials will seek approval of the deal June 29 from a state fiscal oversight board, according to an agenda posted online.
The settlement will wrap up 81 lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates in state and federal court, according to the brief explanation in paperwork submitted for the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting.
It comes more than three years after the riot at Lee Correctional Institution left seven inmates dead and dozens injured.
