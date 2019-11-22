Two South Carolina prisoners who killed four fellow inmates in 2017 were given additional life sentences Thursday.

Jacob Philip, 28, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the four murder charges. Denver Simmons, 38, pleaded guilty. A Richland County judge gave them each four additional life sentences.

Both men had been imprisoned at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia for murdering women and children.

In April 2017, they lured four fellow inmates — John Tely King, 52, of Greenville; Jason Howard Kelley, 35, of Gaffney; Jimmy Ham, 56, of Hartsville; and William Bradley Scruggs, 44, of Anderson — into a cell, where they strangled each victim without the guards noticing. Some of the men had also been beaten and stabbed with a broken broomstick, according to warrants.

State Law Enforcement Division investigators said Philip and Simmons admitted to the slayings after guards found the bodies in the cell. A security camera captured portions of the crime.