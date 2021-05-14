SC prison staffer fired after allegedly smuggling in meth-laced Blow Pops

RIDGELAND — A South Carolina prison sergeant has been fired and arrested after allegedly smuggling lollipops laced with meth behind bars.

Dana Fisher, 39, of Savannah, who worked at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, was taken into custody after a screener noticed something did not look correct about a bag of Charms Blow Pop suckers Fisher was carrying in.

According to authorities and arrest affidavits, a closer look showed the wrappers looked as if they had been altered with glue.

Officials field-tested the items and found about 10 of the candies appeared to be presumptive positive laced with meth.

She was charged May 7 with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate, and misconduct in office.

Other bags of candy that Fisher brought into the institution were given to the State Law Enforcement Division for further testing.

Chrysti Shain, a S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said prison staff can bring candy in to an institution for their own use but would otherwise be prohibited from sharing with inmates.