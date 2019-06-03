South Carolina prison officials said Monday they were investigating after two men from separate facilities were found dead of apparent drug-related causes.
On Sunday, at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, James Farrow, 46, was found unresponsive in a bathroom, said Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections. Farrow died on the scene.
Ronnie Williams, 52, an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution, also died Sunday at a local hospital after another inmate told officers he was unresponsive.
Autopsies will be conducted to determine the official causes and manners of death for both men.
Shain said the two deaths appeared to be unrelated. It was not immediately known what substances the men consumed or how the drugs were introduced into the prisons. The State Law Enforcement Division will be investigating along with SCDC.