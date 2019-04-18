A video of a man on the ground in a South Carolina prison yard, writhing in pain from stab wounds without aid for more than half an hour, is drawing renewed attention to the systemic problems that leave guards unable or unwilling to control violence or care for inmates within the prison walls.
Allen Jerome Capers, 32, died after the Dec. 31, 2017, attack in a housing unit at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County, which left eight other inmates wounded.
During the fight, the former Johns Island man was stabbed "numerous times to the head, neck, stomach and hand," according to a lawsuit filed in October by attorney Justin Bamberg, who said he obtained the newly released surveillance footage last week from the S.C. Department of Corrections.
"More should have been done to render aid and help this offender," Chrysti Shain, a spokeswoman for SCDC said in a statement in response to the release of the video. "The matter is under criminal investigation, and also the actions of the staff are under an internal review for disciplinary actions."
Bamberg, who is also a state representative, alleged in the complaint that inmates on New Year's Eve 2017 acquired a set of master keys, unlocked Capers' cell, and stabbed and beat him.
A correctional officer said an inmate wearing a hooded brown jacket with a towel wrapped around his face approached him from behind, pressed a homemade knife to his neck and demanded his keys, according to an SCDC incident report. When the officer hesitated, the inmate pressed the knife a little farther into his neck.
The offender took the keys and ran to another wing, where more inmates emerged wearing brown jackets and towels around their faces.
The officer radioed for help after inmates locked him in a room, the report said.
Other staffers were met by inmates, who rushed at them wielding makeshift shanks, fire extinguishers, parts of chairs, broken piece of metal and mattresses, according to the report.
Officers found Capers bleeding and severely wounded on the floor outside his cell. They pulled him outside and laid him on the ground, where they instructed him to stay down until help arrived. They radioed that medical assistance was needed as soon as possible, the report said.
The 36-minute video of what followed, released by Bamberg, begins with Capers slumped on the ground in the prison yard just before 4 p.m.
He can be seen struggling to sit up as three people in dark clothing, who appear to be guards, casually walk nearby and enter the prison. Capers is left alone in the courtyard as he struggles to stand, falls down and then crawls on his knees.
Multiple correctional officers come outside at several points throughout the video. Some walk up to Capers as he struggles on the ground. Others stay at a distance. They all leave the yard without rendering aid.
Capers appears to have stopped moving when, about 24 minutes into the video, an inmate approaches and bends down to check on him while a guard stands nearby. Several minutes later, four inmates load Capers onto a stretcher.
By the time he arrived at an in-house medical facility, Capers was drenched in blood. He had no pulse and was unresponsive.
In a news conference at his law office on Thursday, Bamberg said Capers' death was a result of "years" of systemic failures, though he stopped short of directly criticizing Bryan Stirling, the corrections chief.
"Y'all, we are at a critical point ... in this state," Bamberg said. "And what is going on at SCDC is not the result of any one small thing. We are talking about years. Years of critical neglect from the state of South Carolina, years of problems with staffing, years of problems with facilities, years of problems with the state of South Carolina not doing what it needs to do."
Capers was incarcerated after his arrest in connection with a string of high-profile holdups in 2004 that targeted Charleston-area restaurants, bars and other businesses. He received a 26-year prison term the following year after pleading guilty to 10 counts of armed robbery and nine counts of kidnapping, court records show.
In December 2016, he was transferred to Turbeville, a level-two security prison that holds mostly offenders between the ages of 17 and 25. He was expected to be released in 2026, according to SCDC records.
"Allen did something wrong, but he wanted to do his time because he knew he did wrong," said Debra Capers Dickson, who is Allen Capers' mother. "He wanted to do right and come back home."
Bamberg said Capers' death is further evidence that South Carolina's prison system needs immediate reform and additional funding.
Capers' killing is among a series of violent incidents in South Carolina’s prisons, where inmates have been stabbed, assaulted and strangled in recent years. In 2018, seven inmates were killed and 22 injured in a riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, which is also in the Pee Dee region.
The April 2018 incident was among the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history.
In 2017, there were 12 homicides of people in corrections custody, according to Shain. Last year, there were nine homicides, plus another death that is still under investigation. There’s been one homicide so far this year, she said.
A month before Capers was attacked, another inmate at the same facility "was stabbed almost two dozen times while he attempted to flee his attacker before he eventually fell over (a) rail and died," according to Bamberg's complaint.
These incidents have led to a flurry of lawsuits against the department and millions of dollars spent to defend them.
One case involved Garcia Wilson, who said he was beaten, stabbed and knocked unconscious by other inmates in June 2016 while at Turbeville, after a guard left his post, according to a lawsuit.
Wilson was later moved to another prison where he was attacked by other inmates on four separate occasions, the lawsuit stated.
A Georgetown lawyer representing Wilson has also filed several lawsuits against the state Corrections Department related to violence in other prisons. A lack of supervision, inadequate staffing and policy violations are common themes in the allegations.
Former prisons officers have said low pay, long hours and poor management contributed to struggles in filling positions and keeping people on staff.
Retrofitting prisons so that officers can quickly quell violence — keeping both them and inmates safe — will require hundreds of millions of dollars over several years, Stirling has said. His preliminary budget request in the fall included $160 million to begin those upgrades, mostly to build elevated control rooms and replace cell doors at several prisons. The agency declined to specify which prisons would be outfitted first.
But legislators’ budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides just $10 million for upgrades. It’s unclear what that will cover.
In all, the agency’s request, submitted in October, sought an additional $285 million. That included $6 million to give officers and other employees a $1,000 raise and $12.4 million to hire more mental health and medical staff at higher wages to keep them.
Legislators’ budget proposal, being debated in the Senate this week, provides just $24 million total toward that request. Other than the $10 million for upgrades, it gives Corrections $10 million for inmates’ hepatitis C treatment, as required by a lawsuit settlement, providing the first of five pledged payments toward the cost; $1.25 million toward the mental health staff request; $137,000 to increase officers’ salaries, and $500,000 to hire assistants for a program that teaches inmates job skills before they’re released.
The only request fully funded was $2.37 million for an electronic records system aimed at improving inmates’ health care, and the staff needed to support it.
Seanna Adcox, Stephen Hobbs and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.