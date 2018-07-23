Authorities are looking into how a 24-year-old inmate escaped from a state prison in Sumter County early Monday morning and later stole a car, officials said.
Brandon Williams Jones, who had been incarcerated for nonviolent crimes, slipped away from Wateree River Correctional Institution in the early morning hours, but he was caught less than two hours later, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.
Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon said the state is still investigating the circumstances of Jones’ escape.
It came a little more than a year after the July 4, 2017, escape of Jimmy Causey, who used a makeshift dummy to fool officers at Ridgeville’s Lieber Correctional Institution, then contraband cutters to snip a fence and disappear. He was caught three days later in Texas.
The first bulletin announcing Jones' escape was issued at 2:18 a.m. Monday, Taillon said.
At some point, Jones stole a vehicle.
Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested Jones about 3:50 a.m. The stolen car also was found, Taillon said.
Wateree is a medium-security facility in Rembert, about 40 miles east of Columbia. It offers special programs for youthful offenders, and inmates have opportunities to work at the prison system's farming, dairy and beef operations there.
Jones was serving a five-year sentence for convictions on two counts of grand larceny and a second-degree burglary charge in Florence and Sumter counties.
Since his imprisonment in November, he has been disciplined one time behind bars: for possessing or attempting to possess a cellphone last month, department records stated.
His last job as a construction worker at the prison ended because of that episode, the records showed.
Jones, who became eligible for parole in May, was expected to be released by February 2020.