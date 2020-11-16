SC Ports fights against lawsuit discovery in case about plastic pellet spill

The lawsuit stemming from a 2019 spill of plastic pellets in Charleston Harbor is now on hold as the State Ports Authority fights against a subpoena.

The suit, filed by Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League, is against Frontier Logistics, a company that transports tiny plastic pellets at its Union Pier facility over the Cooper River. The small pellets, which are known as "nurdles," showed up in white drifts on Sullivan's Island and elsewhere, but Frontier has argued the plastic pieces can't be definitively traced to the company.

SPA, which owns Union Pier, is not a defendant in the suit but was involved in the response to the July 2019 spill, paying about a third of the $150,000 cost for an initial cleanup, with Frontier paying the rest.

In its latest court filings, SPA argues the concept of "sovereign immunity," a principle that can shield the government from some legal actions, means it's not subject to the subpoena. As a part of the discovery process, the subpoena would compel the agency to provide documents and let employees be interviewed in depositions.

Instead, the agency treated the action as a Freedom of Information Act request and sent some documents to the Southern Environmental Law Center, which is representing the plaintiffs.

Compared with an FOIA request, which has several allowances to redact documents and may require a state-level suit to enforce, "discovery in federal court is a much different and broader vehicle," said Catherine Wannamaker, the attorney on the case at SELC.

"In our view, FOIA is no substitute," she added.

In a statement sent by spokeswoman Liz Crumley, the agency said it has worked to quash the subpoena "to protect its constitutional right of sovereign immunity, which protects the State from appearing in federal court."

District Judge David C. Norton disagreed, however, and ordered in September that SPA had to comply with the subpoena, saying its sovereign immunity argument didn't hold water because the ports agency wasn't being directly sued. SPA has now appealed that decision to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Internal communications released so far paint an unclear picture on the nurdles' exact provenance.

Frontier became an early suspect because it transfers the plastics from one container to another in a facility that's over water (the company plans to eventually move to a new facility in North Charleston). It was initially cited in the spill by South Carolina's environmental regulator, but after a conference with state officials, the alleged violation was dropped.

Documents provided to The Post and Courier by SPA show that internally, some at the ports agency quickly focused on Frontier.

In an email sent to a colleague shortly after the spill, SPA's permitting manager, Mark Memmersmith, wrote, "Please advise on any idea of where these pellets could be coming from and please consider sending these photos to Frontier to reinforce the message that users of our waterways should be good stewards of our waterways."

The ports agency also sent some samples of the plastic pieces to a lab run by Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., the maker of the nurdles that Frontier transports.

About a month after the first nurdles were noticed, a Chevron Phillips employee told Ports officials that the sample included four or five different types of pellets, and "at least 2 of them could be ruled out as not being CPChem material based on pellet shape and clarity." But there is no record in the documents of the final test results.

The agency said in an email that it "has no documentation regarding the results of any testing on the collected plastic pellets" but did not immediately clarify whether it had ever received any results by other means, such as by phone.

In an interview with The Post and Courier last week, SPA CEO Jim Newsome argued that the agency acted responsibly in quickly hiring a contractor to address the 2019 cleanup.

"This is a very conscientious organization that's very aware of its responsibility, and I think we act according to those standards all the time," Newsome said. "It didn't take us two minutes to decide what we wanted to do, not having any background. We literally said let's go do it."

But since the initial cleanup, more nurdles have continued to appear on beaches and banks around the region.

David Wren contributed to this report.