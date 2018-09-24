Boardwalks on Folly Beach, repairs to Fort Sumter, the golf course at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant — these are some features that that bring people outdoors in South Carolina.
They're all here partly because of an obscure federal fund that is about to end.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund — a half-century-old appropriation of revenue from oil and gas drilling — is set to expire with the federal budget Sunday.
An interim budget proposed by Congress doesn't renew money for it.
The budget originally proposed by President Donald Trump called for cutting it 90 percent.
That's what brought outgoing U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, as well as a collection of state, local legislators and conservation advocates to the edge of Charleston Harbor for a press conference Monday.
Among other features, the fund paid for the pier at Demetre Park on James Island, (also known as Sunrise Park) where they stood.
The fund "has gone a long way to preserving spots like this all over the country," Sanford said. "And yet it's something that's going to go by the wayside."
A congressional bill to continue the fund independent of the budget is stalled in committee, Sanford said. He wasn't optimistic it would move in the near future. He called it an indictment of the Trump administration.
"Because the White House isn't pushing hard for this, it gives legislators a chance to say, 'Let's spend this money somewhere else,'" Sanford said.
The fund supports the protection and development of natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage. It has paid out $295 million over the past 50 years in South Carolina alone.
The money has helped improve local state and national parks across the state, as well as foster woodland and habitat projects.
All told, those facilities and projects help generate an estimated $16.3 billion per year in recreational spending in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
A sampling of the other projects and properties that have benefited from the fund in the Charleston area includes:
- 23 parks inside the city of Charleston since 2011, said City Councilwoman Carol Jackson.
- 64 acres of mainland wildlife habitat in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
- Boat ramps and channel markers in Berkeley County.
- Birding destination Roxbury Park in Meggett.
- Municipal parks in Moncks Corner, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Mount Pleasant and St. George.
- A bike trail on James Island.
Jon Tynan, executive director of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, called the Land and Water Conservation Fund the most successful conservation funding in the nation's history.
"It has funded public recreation areas in every county in South Carolina, including the iconic Mountain Bridge Wilderness, Congaree National Park and ACE Basin," said Mark Robertson, director of the state chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
"And it’s done it all without taking a penny out of your or my paycheck and without adding a penny to the federal deficit," he said.
Sanford, who is in his last months in office, called on voters to make their voices heard on the issue.