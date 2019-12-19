Even before the shooting of North Charleston motorist Walter Scott prompted a 2015 law mandating South Carolina police officers wear body cameras, the Summerville Police Department was actively looking to equip their officers with them.

At that point, they had only car cameras that had to be backed up onto DVDs and oftentimes left an officer or suspect out of view.

The car cameras also didn't record audio of incidents, so if a resident filed a complaint against an officer or there was a dispute that needed to be addressed in court, the department had no way to thoroughly investigate.

So they worked to find the right body camera system, and settled on one that uploads all body camera footage to a cloud-type server at the end of an officer's shift.

Lt. Shaun Tumbleston, department spokesman, said it's been a change noticed and appreciated by the 120-person staff.

"It got real time-consuming and we were burning through DVDs, so this way doing the cloud stuff, it saves a lot of money and a lot of time," he said. "It's keeping up with technology."

Having body cameras that do much of the leg work for officers, as well as store the footage for 90 days, is a relief as Summerville's population continues to grow toward 60,000 people.

Now, the department can easily pull footage it knows it will need for court cases. Their system also allows for videos from arrests to be linked with the arrest report — something Tumbleston said truly helps expedite the more time consuming parts of an officer's job.

Summerville is not the only department that's adopted a quick-uploading body camera software to assist their police work. Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said their system operates largely the same way, as did North Charleston spokesperson Karley Ash.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office didn't respond to a request for comment about their system.

Dorchester County's body cam operates a bit differently, said sheriff's spokesman Rick Carson.

"All videos deemed necessary for evidence and all videos specifically tagged by deputies to be held are then burned to disc and stored in evidence as required," he said.

Deputies in Dorchester County upload their body camera footage through a docking station. The in-car cameras either upload wirelessly or the officer can drop off a memory card for uploading, Carson said.

Summerville's cameras cost around $1,300 each and were paid for through the department's budget. Despite a hefty price tag, Tumbleston said they're worth every penny.

"You're seeing what the guys see," he said. "It really helps out a lot, and even down to an officer complaint, it's really good stuff."

South Carolina law does not mandate that body camera footage be made public under Freedom of Information Act laws, but agencies can turn over videos at their discretion.