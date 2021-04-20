SC police, activists take pause as jurors convict former police officer in Floyd's death

South Carolina law enforcement agencies and protesters took a collective sigh of relief April 20 as jurors in Minneapolis convicted a former police officer of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's slaying by Derek Chauvin nearly a year ago prompted protests and rioting across the country amid a national reckoning with police violence against Black people.
In late May 2020, protests turned to rioting in downtown Charleston, leaving a swath of King Street and surrounding areas heavily damaged. The night of violence led to mounting criticism of the police department, both from business owners who suffered losses and community members who believed officers unduly cracked down on protesters.
A handful of community activists gathered April 20 in front of Charleston police headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard to listen to the verdict on their cellphones.
The first of three “guilty” verdicts brought claps and cheers. The second had people congratulating each other on protests and community activism. With the third, they smiled and breathed a sigh of relief.
Local leaders see the verdict as a burst of momentum but emphasized their hopes to fight racial bias within Charleston’s law enforcement system.
The Rev. Matthew Rivers watched the news from inside his office at St. John's Chapel, a church on Charleston's East Side community. A day earlier, Rivers had been outside the historic church with Mayor John Tecklenburg, clergy and law enforcement asking the community to remain peaceful as the trial moved forward.
After the verdict was read, Rivers continued his plea for unity, saying the community needs to remain together.
"We need a unity that will be longer than this verdict," Rivers said.
Rivers especially wants to see young social justice leaders engaged to bring about change. He said he's already spoken with one young activist about how the two can work together on initiatives.
Additionally, the pastor has also begun collaborating with the Charleston County Sherriff's Office to raise money to get records expunged so people can reenter the work force. He encouraged others to get involved in similar works.
"Today we enjoy this victory," Rivers said. "But tomorrow we have to get back out there and start putting things in place.”
Jason Jones, leader of United Front, said he was prepared for the worst and relieved by the guilty verdict.
“This moment just shows the power of people,” Jones said. “Had the noise not been made around George Floyd’s case the way it was, had there not been that push, this case would’ve ended just like every other case.”
The Rev. Nelson Rivers III, vice president of religious affairs and external relations at the National Action Network and pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, said he was shocked and pleased.
“It really is a great day, but a sad day, because it takes so much to validate the life of one black man."
Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network, said the verdict could be a turning point.
“It sends a message to all policemen across the country that they are not above the law,” Johnson said. “That is a big relief for the Black community because so many officers have gotten away with murder."
Black Lives Matter South Carolina founder Lawrence Nathaniel said in a Facebook livestream minutes after the verdict was delivered: "Because George Floyd got justice, it gives us that beacon of light in the Black community that there is some glimmer of hope in a system that don’t love us,” he said.
“Just this one time, the knee is off our necks in America,” activist Bruce Wilson, leader of the Greenville Black Lives Matter group, said after the verdicts were read. “Today, just once, I don’t have to march.”
Activist Justin Hunt, leader of Stand As One in Charleston, sees the conviction as a turning point in his fight to protest racism in the Lowcountry.
“This doesn’t fix everything, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “As an African American man of color that’s been protesting peacefully … I felt a little relief.”
But until the people who were arrested or silenced in their efforts to protest Floyd’s murder are vindicated, Hunt said he won’t be satisfied. A year of city officials and police keeping demonstrators from gathering on King Street or occupying sidewalks has given him plenty to keep working on, he said.
Charleston City Council paused its meeting to watch the judge in Minneapolis deliver the verdicts. Yet even with the guilty verdict in hand, City Council voted to give Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds the power to initiate a curfew for the next 30 days.
Councilman Harry Griffin, who represents West Ashley, questioned why Council should cede power to the mayor even for 30 days, but in the end the vote was unanimous. Tecklenburg told council members he would only implement a curfew if necessary and he would communicate with members before doing so.
The mayor called the measure "precautionary."
Reynolds also advocated for the emergency power during the special meeting.
"I think the verdict is the correct verdict. I think people demanded justice. I think they demanded accountability," he said. "But I have to say that the anger, the demand for justice, the pain, is not just gone because of this verdict."
Tecklenburg called Floyd's killing a national tragedy.
"I hope the trial will bring a sense of justice, although you will never bring Mr. Floyd back," Tecklenburg said after the verdict was read.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, said he was glad the jury reached a guilty verdict in the case. But he added that there is still a lot of necessary work and reform that needs to take place.
“We need to have some transformative attitudes in policing,” Clyburn said.
Republican Sen. Tim Scott agreed.
“George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes. There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict.”
Henrie Monteith Treadwell, who in 1963 broke the University of South Carolina's color barrier, said she was elated by Chauvin's convictions.
"The verdict today gives me and many people hope that we have maybe come to understand what it is like to be Black man in the United States who is not treated with dignity," Treadwell said. "I do believe if there was a way to mobilize everybody who was on the streets after this happened (the Floyd murder), then federal officials can recognize then can no longer sit on zero."
Geoff Alpert, a University of South Carolina criminology professor who consulted with the Floyd family on its $27 million civil suit — which became the largest pretrial wrongful death settlement in U.S. history — believes the jury came to the right conclusion.
Reynolds told The Post and Courier on April 20 neither he nor anyone else in the community wants a repeat of that violence and that officers are prepared to balance people's First Amendment right to protest with maintaining overall public safety.
"This is much bigger than one singular event in Minneapolis," Reynolds said. "This story will be written by our city. We have some very painful history but we also have a history of coming together. Honoring people's First Amendment rights is part of that process."
The city's police officers have had extensive experience managing the sometimes tense protests and rallies in downtown over the last 11 months, he said.
"I don't think we've had a week where we didn't have protests," Reynolds said. "It's required us to be available. It's required us to be responsive."
While all Charleston police officers recognize and respect the public's right to demonstrate, the chief said, "there's a fine line between lawful and unlawful sometimes."
"Some of these groups don’t want to communicate with the police," Reynolds said. "They have a right to feel that way, but we are not going to allow unlawful, criminal acts."
“Before I’m an activist, I’m a mother,” Charleston community activist Sharea Washington said after the verdicts were handed up. “And I’m grateful, but I’m still fearful. … It’s difficult to celebrate when we’re still filled with fear for the lives of our children.”
And no jail time will give George Floyd’s mother her son back, Washington reminded the crowd outside Charleston police headquarters.
Just after 7 p.m., activist Mika Gadsden led two dozen protesters around Marion Square.
“The verdict was not justice,” she said. “No justice, no peace.”
The group chanted George Floyd’s name, but also demanded justice and accountability in local cases.
“We saw the nation, the news, the headlines,” Gadsden said. “What happened in Minneapolis just means the standard is higher here … in Charleston it’s more important than ever.”
Requiring police to release footage when officers kill civilians should be the bare minimum expected of South Carolina police, Gadsden said.
“The onus is on them to show us why they shoot us,” Gadsden said. “We’ve seen what happens when officers stand behind that blue wall.”
Reynolds told The Post and Courier his officers will work to make sure any protests stay orderly.
To accomplish that, officers will rely on lessons learned over the past year, Reynolds said.
The agency is coordinating with its law enforcement partners at the local, state and national level, both to share intelligence and to set up mutual-aid plans if backup is necessary.
The city's officers have completed civil disturbance training and are outfitted with helmets, batons and other tactical gear, Reynolds said, adding that ideally, officers won't have to don riot gear but that it is available for situations that have the potential to turn violent.
"I do believe it’s also important that people are tired of these horrible events that are ongoing," he said. "It’s something that nobody, including our agency, accepts as a viable outcome. There’s a demand for justice. Our residents, while they demand justice, they want to do it right. They want to see healing. They want to see peace, progress and reform."
Agencies across South Carolina also took the verdicts in stride.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said his agency agreed with the charges lodged against Chauvin, and with the jury’s guilty verdicts.
“This case was about a bad officer and not a bad profession,” Holbrook said.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement to The Post and Courier his office and Georgetown police were not aware of any planned peaceful protests. The sheriff agreed authorities would not interfere with peaceful protests, saying there is no “balancing” one right against another.
In Greenville, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said police leadership had developed a plan of action. A quick-response team remained on standby to ensure peaceful protests and the right to free speech is protected.
On May 25, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes during an attempted arrest outside a convenience store. Floyd may have passed a clerk a fake $20 bill and an employee called police to report it.
As officers pinned Floyd to the ground, his hands cuffed firm behind his back and Chauvin's knee on his neck, the 46-year-old repeatedly said "I can't breathe" before falling unconscious and dying.
The death was caught on cellphone video, which later went viral, setting off national protests, some of which turned violent.
In Charleston, protests on May 30, sparked by Floyd's death days earlier, marked the Holy City's first riot in over 100 years. Police were overwhelmed by crowds that proved to be difficult to contain in downtown's warren of side streets.
By the early morning hours of May 31, multiple fires had been set, storefront windows shattered and officers assaulted. It took a combined force of Charleston police and regional law enforcement hours to restore order.
In the wake of the riot, the department underwent an extensive review, compiled in an after-action report which was finalized in February. It outlined insufficient planning, communications breakdowns, lack of intelligence and other factors that police say nearly overwhelmed officers in May.
In the days leading up to last year's protest and riot, Charleston police didn't note any credible threats and knew of two scheduled events: a “Justice for George Floyd rally” from 2-5 p.m. May 30 at Marion Square and another gathering that encouraged people to bring flowers.
Police leadership created an incident action plan but members of the department's civil disturbance unit were prepared to support other areas of the state.
"In Charleston, there was no confirmed information of potential violence and CPD was prepared to handle the anticipated protest," the report reads. "Additionally, there was no intelligence that a very large crowd would be present for the protests."
An after-action report on police performance during the rioting says the city has a history of events and peaceful protests and none had turned to violent riots. Because of that "there was no anticipation that the day would end any differently."
Since the riot, police instituted sweeping changes to their tactics and preparedness procedures.
Communications are streamlined through one field commander, text updates are provided to supervisors and police staff, and regular emails are sent to downtown residents and business owners if intelligence gathering indicates a disturbance is possible.
The department also purchased more protective equipment for officers, made new forms to quickly process arrests in large group events and implemented a software program to organize staff and resources.
Officers have also gone through additional civil disturbance training.
That preparation was evident in police response to protests in the remainder of 2020 and as recently as Sunday, when a group of about 60 protesters attempted to march down King Street.
Protesters faced police in a tense standoff that, while not ending with any arrests, saw police move swiftly to block Charleston's central business and tourist corridor.
Adam Benson, Andrew Brown, Alex Brizee, Eric Connor, Rickey Dennis, Demi Lawrence, Nick Masuda, Thomas Novelly, Adam Parker and Andy Shain contributed to this report.