SC pet shelters break record with 2021 adoption event

Animal shelters around South Carolina broke a record for adoptions with their Pick Me! SC event, which ended on June 27.

Throughout the event, participating shelters offered animals for reduced fees or no fee, to encourage would-be pet owners to adopt. Shelter managers had hoped to have 1,500 animals adopted during the drive, but a record-breaking 1,723 were released from shelters. The total included 699 dogs and 1,024 cats.

"As the number of animals in shelters reached crisis levels, South Carolinians once again responded to their local animal rescue shelters to make room for one more family member,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said in a statement.

The top-performing shelters this year included two in the Lowcountry. Greenville County Animal Care had 247 adoptions, Charleston Animal Society had 238 adoptions, Anderson County PAWS had 164 adoptions and Berkeley Animal Center had 105 adoptions.

Spring is a typical time of year for a kitten boom in South Carolina, and animal rescuers previously told The Post and Courier they were inundated with animals this year.

The surge was made worse because many shelters and rescues paused their spaying and neutering programs last year, both for domestic pets and for feral animals that might be sterilized and then rereleased. The procedures require personal protective equipment that was in high demand to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There was also a question as to whether there would be demand for new pets, since so many people stuck at home last year had chosen to adopt. In rare cases, owners who have returned to work returned animals who could not adjust to the separation.

But as the numbers proved, there was still plenty of demand for a furry friend in 2021.