Researchers at Clemson University are racing climate change to create a more resilient peach and ensure the future of one of South Carolina's most important crops.
But the effort is being challenged by the long time-frame it takes to develop a new peach — as long as 20 years — as winters grow warmer and weather becomes more erratic.
"I have to know in 2008 what's going to happen in 2020, to go beyond what growers were wanting in that moment and try to predict what they might need in the future, because it takes time to give them that," said fruit geneticist Ksenija Gasic, who is part of Clemson's six-person team. "That makes it more complicated."
The fruit is big business and a sure sign of summer in South Carolina. The state is consistently in the top five producing states in the country, though California leads the pack.
South Carolina also produces more of the stone fruit than Georgia, "The Peach State," and South Carolina's 14,000 acres harvested in 2018 amounts to a $71.5 million industry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After a catastrophic freeze that wiped out most of the state's crop in 2017, however, growers have continued to face challenges in the past two years, losing portions of their produce to broad swings in weather in late winter and early spring.
This year, Jimmy Forrest, owner of Dixie Belle Peaches, lost about 30 percent of his crop to a freeze, while an additional 30 percent were too malformed to sell to grocery stores up north. Some of Chris Yonce's 42 different varieties of peaches at J.W. Yonce & Sons failed, too, leaving holes in the harvest season when workers and equipment sat idle.
Farmers have always had to contend with varying weather. But now, the climactic threats are coming on multiple fronts, and it's a scramble to stave them off. Other suppliers will swoop in if South Carolina can't produce.
"We can't compete against weather, the market, and cheap out-of-country costs and survive," Yonce said.
Chilling effects
Peach, nectarine and cherry trees have all evolved a winter dormancy, but in that process they became dependent on the cold, Gasic said.
Each variety of fruit has a certain "chilling requirement," or a total number of hours between roughly 42 and 56 degrees that must accumulate before a bloom in the spring.
That's a problem, because average temperatures are slowly rising, and scientists project that future winters will be warmer. A decade ago, most trees in South Carolina needed between 800 and 1,000 hours of cold temperatures. Now, Gasic is working on trees that need only 550 to 750 hours.
Older varieties still sitting in orchards are suffering. The Contender peach, which requires 1,050 hours, foundered across South Carolina and Georgia when it got half that in 2017.
Then, trees also need a period of warmth. If that threshold is met too quickly, the blooms will develop early and likely be hit with a frost.
That part of the equation is trickier to solve, Gasic said, since scientists still don't understand how many hours of heat the trees need and at what temperature they start counting.
With each passing week of the spring, the tension eases, because the possibility of a devastating frost gets less likely, said Forrest, who has 3,200 acres planted at Dixie Belle. Growers generally hope that the blooms hold off until after Easter.
Unlike other crops that can be sprayed with water or otherwise protected before a freeze, developing peaches are at the mercy of the elements.
"When your housewives are covering up your azaleas with sheets, we peach growers cannot do that," Forrest said. "We are at the same peril."
'The ideal peach'
The perfect tree, Gasic said, would include three traits: a relatively low chilling requirement, a long heat requirement to stave off early blooms, and a "fruitlet" that's resistant to frost damage.
The fruitlet, which forms right as petals start to fall off the bloom, is the most vulnerable stage of a developing peach.
"That would be the ideal peach," Gasic said. "We are working on all of these in parallel."
Growers can be hesitant to adopt the bleeding edge of tree varieties, however, especially when they don't produce fruit for their first three years of growing.
Yonce said that he wasn't convinced some newer cultivars had been reliably proven, and others were too expensive. He's replanting between 5 and 10 percent of his roughly 4,000 acres every season, but each tree represents a long commitment.
"You have to convince that grower to basically take a 10-year investment in that cultivar for it to pay off," said Kyle Tisdale, director of the S.C. Peach Council.
Some hope the trees will produce even longer, for 15 years. And some growers are still swearing by older varieties.
Though the Contender struggled in 2017, Forrest said, he considers it one of his most reliable cultivars, giving him an issue "one year out of 40" that he'd been farming.
Still, if Gasic and other Clemson researchers make a peach that resists warm winters and spring frosts, "it would change the industry," Tisdale said.