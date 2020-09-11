SC 'pandemic pod' organizers could face penalties if they don't register first, DSS warns

Interest in so-called "pandemic pods" has skyrocketed over the past few months, but families who organize these educational groups could be penalized if they don't formally register with the state.

Also called teaching pods or learning bubbles, pandemic pods are created when different parents work together to form small groups of children who get instruction outside of their traditional school from a parent, tutor or hired teacher.

Advocates say they allow the same group of students to limit outside exposure to the COVID-19 virus while still allowing them to socialize with their peers.

Under state law, pod operators need to apply for and receive a family child care home license. That's because they are technically considered in-home child care centers, said Connelly-Anne Ragley, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Social Services.

"Whether you call them a pod or a learning group or whatever the case may be, it’s under the law," she said, and that "it is required for registration as a family child care home."

Family child care homes can serve no more than six children at a time, including the children who are living in the home or who are related to the resident caregiver, according to state law.

Securing a family home child care license isn't as extensive or as in-depth as the traditional commercial child care licensing process, Ragley said.

There's a $15 application fee and operators will need to attend orientation and training with DSS.

Operators also need to get a letter from their local zoning administrator certifying the residence is suitable for child care. The application requires three references and all residents living in the house above the age of 15 need to submit a background check.

Learning pod organizers who are operating without a license will first receive a letter from DSS instructing them to cease operating. If the pod continues without a license, the department could request an injunction, Ragley said.

There could also be zoning restrictions and penalties based off local county or city ordinances, she said.

The state's social services agency has been flooded with calls in recent weeks from parents interested in joining pandemic pods, Ragley said.

"I feel for parents who are put in this position, whether it's been school districts who have either delayed their announcements or changed their plans," she said. "But, at the same time we have to make sure that our children are safe."

The Charleston County School District announced plans last week to partner with nonprofits, churches and other community groups to create "instructional support groups" for low-income students. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told board members it will likely take some time to get the pod-like groups up and running, in part, due to the licensing and regulation process required by DSS.

For more information about family child care homes and how to register learning pods, visit scchildcare.org.