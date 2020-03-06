SC opportunities for 'citizen science' let volunteers find artifacts, track flooding

Residents of the Lowcountry have the opportunity this year to become weather observers and archaeologists.

The work of "citizen scientists" — volunteers who help collect data about the natural world — is invaluable, researchers say.

Without the 406 volunteers who showed up at Botany Bay last year, Heritage Trust Archaeologist Meg Gaillard said, scientists would not be able to keep up their work analyzing a prehistoric shell ring. The site on Pockoy Island, just north of Edisto Beach, is rapidly eroding by about 30 feet a year.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which is running the excavation, has opened up dig sites to the public before. The shell ring work became far more popular, however, after the department posted sign-up opportunities online for the first time in 2019. Gaillard said she expects participation to double in 2020.

Volunteers help sift artifacts out of dirt — sharpened shell "adzes," or axes; pins made out of deer bones; and some of the earliest fragments of pottery found in North America. All were placed on the site by inhabitants over 4,000 years ago, and are sent to a lab in Columbia for more analysis, where citizen scientists can also help out every Wednesday.

"Without volunteer assistance, it would take us so much longer to do what we do," Gaillard said. "They are a part of our team."

Those willing to take on a more long-term commitment can get involved in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a decades-long national network of precipitation observers across the United States.

Shortened to CoCoRaHS (and pronounced cocoa-RAZZ), the program started in South Carolina in 2008, and is conducting its annual sign-up drive this month. South Carolina signed up the most new observers each of the past two years, state coordinator Melissa Griffin said, and is trying to hold the record once again.

Participants put precipitation gauges in their yards and send in daily results. They have to buy the measuring tool — they usually run about $35, Griffin said — and take a short, web-based training session with tips such as the best place to locate the device.

The work has helped show the extent of extreme weather in recent events, and how drastically rainfall differs in a relatively small area. While a National Weather Service rain gauge in North Charleston only measured about 3 inches during one stretch of flooding in 2015, a Mount Pleasant observer recorded more than 2 feet.

"People commonly say, well you know it may be raining on one side of the street and not raining on the other, and we’ve been able to capture that with some of the CoCoRaHS data," said Griffin, who is also an assistant state climatologist.

The information has practical applications, too. Rainfall totals are used by the state to declare droughts and used by the Weather Service to model potential river flooding, among other hazards.

The more people who sign up, the more detail the CoCoRaHS network can provide. Plus, state managers want bragging rights, too, Griffin said.