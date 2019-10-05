Officials say they've found two children who were snatched from their home in Newberry on Saturday, but their kidnapper remains at large.
Tommy Lee Toland, 43, forced his way into the Newberry County home where the children live with their mother and threatened to burn the house down with the family inside, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. He then snatched the two children and drove off.
Toland, who now resides in Columbia, was convicted in 1994 of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is a registered sex offender. He does not have custody of his children.
He has warrants out for two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary.
Officials said Toland is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen driving from the children's home in a gray 2001 Honda Accord with a green passenger fender and green hood.
The children were found a few hours after officials issued an Amber Alert, but their father remains at large.