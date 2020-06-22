SC officials reject proposal to fire officers who shot and killed handcuffed man

COLUMBIA — In a late vote Monday evening, the Chester City Council rejected a proposal to fire three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ariane McCree, who police shot 24 times while he was handcuffed.
Mayor Wanda Stringfellow asked for the firings after police released body cam footage of the November incident. In the months that followed, McCree's family and some community members have called for action to be taken against the officers.
But in Monday's 4-2 vote rejecting Stringfellow's proposal, several of her colleagues on the council said they needed more time to consider the matter with the city's legal counsel.
Some also expressed concerns that the case is still in the hands of law enforcement. After declining to charge officers in March, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson recently asked federal prosecutors to review the case.
"From what I know, or don’t know, I couldn’t vote this way right now," Councilman Carlos Williams said. He rejected the proposal along with council members Angela Douglas, Susan Kovas and Annie Reid.
In Monday's meeting held on conference call, Stringfellow voted to fire the officers along with Councilman William Killian.
Stringfellow, a cousin of McCree's, said the officers flouted the police department's body-worn camera policies.
Two officers, Nicholas Harris and Lavar Richardson, failed to activate their body cameras during the November incident. Another officer, Justin Baker, didn't turn his on right away, causing footage to lack audio in several key moments of the shooting.
A lawyer for those officers, Michael Laubshire, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Monday night.
Chester Police Chief Eric Williams has defended his officers. They were well within the law to shoot McCree after he pointed a gun at the officers, Williams has stressed.
Williams did discipline Harris for failing to activate his body camera.
The 28-year-old McCree was arrested at Walmart under suspicion of shoplifting a $46 door handle. He had returned to the store to pay for the item, but managers refused.
While handcuffed, McCree attacked an officer, then fled into a Walmart parking lot. A brief footchase ensued. Officers would later tell investigators they believed McCree recovered a handgun from his car, then pointed it at them.
They opened fire. Baker fired 13 times; Harris 11 times, according to an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
McCree's family insists that body cam footage does not show him threatening officers in any way.
The video shows what appears to be a silver object, possibly McCree’s gun, near his right side. But it does not clearly show McCree aiming the gun at officers or even holding it in his hand.
The video does show an officer recovering a pistol by McCree’s right side after he collapsed to the ground. Investigators later identified the pistol as one he bought at a pawnshop.
When McCree first comes into view on the video, he is across the parking lot. Baker opens fire from about eight cars away.