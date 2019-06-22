The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and other authorities are investigating after a deceased person was discovered with apparent bite marks on Kiawah Island Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were called at 2:17 p.m. to Kiawah Island Club Drive off of Green Meadow Lane, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
The body was recovered from a pond after 4 p.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The incident was classified as a death investigation as of Saturday night, Antonio said. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources was assisting deputies and the Charleston County Coroner's Office was working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Robert McCullough, a spokesman for DNR, said the body was discovered in an area known to have alligators.
David Lucas, another DNR spokesman, confirmed there were bites on the body but said that it was not known as of Saturday night whether the incident was an attack or if the bites occurred after the person's death.
Further information was not immediately available.