Hurricane Florence is bearing down on South Carolina as maybe the most powerful storm the state has seen in recorded history.

Meanwhile, forecasters and emergency managers are eyeing the prospect of the storm’s rain catastrophically flooding at least part of the state for the third time in four years.

The only bright spot is that on Sunday that most likely track of the storm would put the worst of the storm north of most areas in the state.

If Florence makes landfall, that would be expected midday Thursday at the earliest.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday urged all South Carolina residents, whether they live on the coast or further inland, to make preparations for the potential devastation Hurricane Florence could bring to the state with a Thursday landfall.

On Sunday evening, the storm had grown to 85 mph winds and was getting stronger. The National Hurricane Center continued to give a range of possible landfall anywhere in South and North Carolina and specialist Eric Blake said the risk of Florence making landfall as a destructive hurricane had increased.

The storm's winds could be as powerful as 140 mph, a Category 4 storm, said Mark Malsick, severe weather liaison of the S.C. Climate Office. The storm also is forecast to meander or stall once it gets inland, bringing flooding rain.

The storm is also expected to get bigger, extending the reach of its winds and rain.

“A direct hit from Florence could happen anywhere along the swath of coast from Georgia to Massachusetts, with North Carolina being at greatest risk,” said meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground.

“Florence might then stall and wander near or over the coast for as many as six days, becoming the ‘Harvey of the East Coast,’ dumping prodigious amounts of rain,” he said. Coastal South Carolina should start to feel the storm’s winds Wednesday.

Surf already was beginning to rise along the coast on Sunday, but the giant swells associated with hurricanes also won’t be expected until Wednesday, said meteorologist Doug Berry, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

How much wind and rain the Charleston gets will depend on just where the storm goes, he said.

A higher risk of dangerous rip currents already was in place Sunday.

With computer forecast model runs coming into more agreement, some private meteorologists began to focus on the coast between Charleston and Morehead City, North Carolina as the most likely area if the storm makes landfall.

"This storm is looking to make landfall with highly destructive winds and prolonged torrential rainfalls while slowing down to nearly stationary. It is slowly becoming a worst case scenario event," said Charleston-base meteorologist Shea Gibson.

"Catastrophic flooding is becoming more and more of a reality for eastern North Carolina and portions of the Mid-Atlantic," he said.

Gov. McMaster invoked one of state's most devastating storms in recent history to make his point.

"I'd say get ready. The winds on this one are predicted to be more powerful than the ones from Hugo," McMaster said, referring to the 1989 hurricane that hit South Carolina as a Category 4 storm, with winds that blew at 138 mph and had recorded gusts of more than 160 mph.

"Pretend, presume, assume that a major hurricane is going to hit smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and may go way inshore," McMaster said.

McMaster has submitted to President Donald Trump a request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of the possible impact from Hurricane Florence. The governor is requesting the availability of federal resources should the storm make landfall in South Carolina.

The request, if approved would also make state and local agencies eligible for reimbursement through FEMA for certain costs related to emergency measures taken during the storm and for debris removal, if necessary.

Additionally, officials noted that FEMA officials will be heading to the state Monday to begin making plans should the state need to execute evacuation plans.

McMaster said he could not say when evacuation orders might be ordered this week, as the storm's models are still developing.

The National Weather Service's John Quagliarielloro said current predictions show Hurricane Florence is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday night and could bring with it significant flash flooding and river flooding later in the week.

South Carolina Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr. said 800 National Guardsmen have been activated to respond to Hurricane Florence. Another 285 state Guardsmen and 1,617 law enforcement officers have also been tapped to respond.

The update came the same day Horry County and Myrtle Beach on South Carolina's northeast coast declared states of emergency as Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall just north of the Grand Strand near Wilmington on Thursday.

On Sunday afternoon, at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, officials from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties provided updates on preparedness ahead of the storm. None of the three shelters in Charleston County have been activated and will not open unless the governor issues an evacuation order, said Charleston County Spokesman Shawn Smetana. Each of the shelters can accommodate as many as 4,500 people.

However, citing a recent engineering assessment of each of the Charleston County shelters, Charleston County Councilman Vic Rawl said that the shelters cannot sustain category-three-level winds, or 130 mph. In the event Florence registers greater than category three, Charleston County residents would instead be housed in Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg county shelters, he said. Pick-up points for those requiring transportation to the shelters would remain the same.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at the news conference that city council officials would convene Sunday evening to determine whether he will declare a state of emergency for the city.

"There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland," said Hurricane Center specialist Eric Blake.

"While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts, interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials," Blake said.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday declared a state of emergency to launch emergency management preparations for the storm statewide. McMaster planned to hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The city of Charleston will make sandbags available from 10:30-5 Sunday at two locations, the old Piggly Wiggly site on Sumar Street and the Public Service building at 2150 Milford St.

Self serve, bring your own shovel, with onsite assistance for those who need it. Limit 10 bags per household.

As Florence bears down on the Southeast coast, Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to move into the outer Caribbean islands as hurricane with Tropical Storm Helene behind it in the Atlantic, in what meteorologist Jeff Masters, with the private company Weather Underground, called the craziest peak week of the hurricane season he has ever experienced.

