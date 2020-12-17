SC officer and bystanders save Charleston driver's life, pulling him from on-fire truck

A South Carolina officer helped save a driver's life in Charleston County on Monday, pulling him from a pickup nearly engulfed in flames.

Cpl. Griffin Allison with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources told The Post and Courier he was driving on Highway 17 near Awendaw on his way home from work when he saw a fire in the distance.

As he got closer, he realized a pickup, which had been in an accident with a dump truck, was on fire, and the driver was still inside.

A few people in the dump truck were already trying to assist the man, and Allison rushed to help them. He said the dump truck's driver managed to get the other driver out of his seatbelt, and together they pulled him from the vehicle.

Just a minute or two later, the inside of the truck caught fire, Allison said. By the time the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived, the entire truck was fully engulfed.

The driver had only minor injuries to his lower right arm, according to the Department of Natural Resources, and he was soon taken to Roper Hospital.

"I was just grateful we were able to get the man out," Allison said. "It could have been a lot worse."

He said much of the credit should go to the people in the dump truck who risked themselves to help the other driver.

In his eight years with the Department of Natural Resources, Allison has had a lot of experience with searches and rescues. Many of those missions don't have happy endings, he said, and often there's nothing rescuers can do but recover a body.

"I just try to treat others as I'd like to be treated and do God's will," Allison said of Monday's rescue.

He grew up on the Isle of Palms and said he has enjoyed his time as an officer and the chance to give back to his community.