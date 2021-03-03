SC office was supposed to fund flood projects, but Gov. McMaster didn't ask for money

COLUMBIA — S.C. House lawmakers are deciding this week how to pay for a new state office that will tackle the effects of extreme weather. But when Gov. Henry McMaster put together his 2021 budget proposal for the Office of Resilience, he didn't request anything for the office's centerpiece fund to pay for flood management projects.

The revolving fund was a key part of the law passed last year to create the new resiliency group. Counties, cities and towns can apply to different federal programs if they want to buy and remove houses that are flooded repeatedly, for example. But they usually have to offer local funds towards the project, sometimes a quarter of the total cost.

McMaster's $250,000 request for the office, enough to hire a new chief and an assistant, is "not enough to even think about buyouts or resiliency," said state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet.

Goldfinch wrote the original bill that suggested the revolving fund.

A spokesman for McMaster, Brian Symmes, wrote in an email that some of the work of the new group is already being done by the existing Disaster Recovery Office, which will be absorbed into the resilience group.

"The bottom line is that the governor can’t recommend additional funding in the Executive Budget until such a time that the Office of Resilience is operational and its needs can be appropriately assessed and vetted," Symmes wrote.

The state also faces shaky revenue projections this year as the coronavirus pandemic has sapped public budgets.

State Rep. Murrell Smith, the Republican chair of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, said McMaster's overall budget proposal recognized "difficult and uncertain economic times" by setting aside $500 million in a reserve fund.

Smith said budget writers have found a way to keep that reserve fund and send $50 million to the new resiliency fund, as well. That's the amount he expects to see in the first-draft budget being drawn up in the House this week. Goldfinch said he also wanted to see $50 million sent to the fund.

"I think it's important that now that we enacted the legislation that we fund it to show we’re serious about resiliency efforts," Smith said.

McMaster has still yet to nominate a new chief resilience officer to lead the agency. The flood czar would be confirmed by the state Senate, and lead the office as it comes up with a statewide plan to reduce damages from severe storms and other events.

While lawmakers refine their funding approach, flood risk is an urgent problem for those who live along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway. The two waterways in Horry County swelled to major flood level in mid-February and were still gradually receding as of early March.

Residents along the two rivers have suffered floods many times in the past few years, including 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and 2018's Hurricane Florence. This most recent event was only preceded by several days of consistent rain.

Horry County has applied to the existing disaster office for $17 million for buyouts to remove homes and leave the lots open. About 75 households were included in the application, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said. They've received no word yet from the state on how much money might be granted.