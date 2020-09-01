SC nursing home visits can resume after being halted for 6 months amid COVID-19 outbreak

South Carolina families can begin again visiting residents at nursing homes that meet testing and safety standards, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday after months on lockdown from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Visits must take place outdoors with no more than two visitors permitted per resident. Visits can last up to one hour. ‬

Residents showing COVID-like symptoms cannot have visitors.

At nursing homes and assisted-care facilities, visits can begin only if the facility is meeting testing guidelines and the facility submits plan to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. No start date was given and plans are under development.

Some 90 S.C. nursing homes meet a key criteria to resume visitation by having no new cases among residents or staff in the past 14 days, DHEC said. Another 31 have had one case in the last two weeks and soon could meet goals needed to allow visitors.

McMaster has pushed the state's public health agency to resume nursing home visits were cut off in March soon after the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in South Carolina. The governor, who once ran the state's office on aging, said he wanted to give loved ones a way to check on residents after such a prolonged absence.

The state's 395 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have had nearly 7,400 resident and staff cases, and more than 1,000 deaths, according to DHEC data. They account for 40 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the state since March.

