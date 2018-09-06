Hurricane Florence weakened overnight to a still-devastating Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds. Forecasters on Thursday began to watch for an expected turn toward the west and the East Coast.

The new "cone" of areas where the storm could head was adjusted to include all of South Carolina. But computer model forecast runs continued to suggest the storm will make landfall farther north, if at all. The storm on Thursday morning was still more than 1,000 miles away from Bermuda or the East Coast.

By Sunday, the storm is expected to turn again more to the north — and that would be the telling turn for where the hurricane is going. By Tuesday it's expected to resurge in strength as it enters warmer Gulf Stream waters. Landfall would be expected Wednesday or later.

"Given the large uncertainty at these time ranges, it is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week," said National Hurricane Center specialist David Zelinsky. But the first of its storm waves will begin hitting the Southeast coast this weekend, bringing the risk of powerful rip currents and life threatening surf, he said.

Florence strengthened from a tropical storm Tuesday morning to a monster Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds by Wednesday evening, in what Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson called "one of the most unexpected and striking cases of rapid intensification seen over the open Atlantic in recent years."

Weather Underground is a private forecasting company. Henson said Wednesday that trying to offer any outlook on how strong the storm will get or where it might go would be a difficult task at this point.