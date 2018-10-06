Officials with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring a developing storm system in the Caribbean Sea for possible impacts to areas flooded by Hurricane Florence last month.
The system, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 as of Saturday night, was located in the northwestern Caribbean, 320 miles south southwest off Cuba's western tip, according to the Hurricane Center.
The system is moving northwest around 6 mph and is expected to change direction and head north over the next couple of days, the Hurricane Center stated.
"Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts," the Hurricane Center stated. "Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression on Sunday and a tropical storm on Sunday night."
Shea Gibson, a Charleston-based meteorologist with the forecasting company WeatherFlow, stated in a tweet that given the storm's current track, he expected it could have "further negative impacts across the Florence flooded areas of the Carolinas."
Invest #91L is now #PTC14 .....on this track, whatever develops is likely have further negative impacts across the #Florence flooded areas of the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/OPNNCNBLQe— Shea Gibson (@WeatherFlowCHAS) October 6, 2018
The Hurricane's Center's most recent forecast track shows the system making U.S. landfall as a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday before moving to the northeast and ending up in the Charlotte area on Thursday.
Based on that track, the Weather Service's Wilmington office, which also oversees the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas flooded during Florence, has a more optimistic outlook.
Should the track hold, the heaviest rain will fall to the west of the flooded areas, said Michael Ross, a meteorologist with the agency's Wilmington office.
Officials are continuing to monitor the storm as it develops. What path it takes will become more clear as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico and approaches the U.S.