Red wolves are their own breed, federal researchers said this week. They're not another kind of wolf and they're not coyotes.
That makes the few that are still left in the wild — along with their habitat areas — too valuable not to protect, according to the Endangered Species Act.
The finding puts the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a bind that critics say its languishing wolf recovery program helped create.
And it gives new life to conservationist efforts to eventually restore the South Carolina-native wolf to the wild along the coast here.
The service had proposed curtailing the recovery program completely.
"The findings validate everything we've been doing to try to goad the Fish and Wildlife Service into taking better care of the remaining wild red wolves," said Ron Sutherland of the Wildlands Network, which advocates for the wolf recovery program to continue in North Carolina.
The red wolf once was the Lowcountry’s own, a native species as big as a German shepherd that moves with a stealthy grace. The wolves were shot as a nuisance for generations, then pronounced extinct in the wild in 1980 when only 14 captives were known to be alive.
A wild breeding program started in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge north of Charleston was pivotal to bringing back the species to more than 150 wild animals. Moved to a North Carolina refuge in 2005 as a cost-cutting measure, the wolves have declined to fewer than 30.
Conservationists consider the wolves an important predator now missing in the regional ecosystem. Some contend a population here would help control invasive nuisances such as coyotes.
The service paid for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine study under orders from Congress. A decision whether to curtail the program was delayed to wait for the finding. If the reds had been determined not to be a distinct wolf, it would have been a reason to discontinue the recovery effort.
"The Service is reviewing the study," spokesman Laury Parramore said.
"Wolfman" Rob Johnson, who is the caretaker for four red wolves kept in captivity at the Cape Romain refuge, had just finished tending to them Thursday when he heard of the study finding. Among the reintroduction proposals is bringing wild wolves back to Cape Romain.
Johnson is encouraged by the news, he said. If the wolves could be restored along the coast "our ecosystem and natural world would be the beneficiaries," he said.
Last year, a North Carolina ruling threw a legal wrench into the proposal to curtail the wild breeding program.
A federal judge ruled that the Fish and Wildlife Service violated the Endangered Species Act law "by failing to administer the red wolf recovery program," and by permitting private landowners to shoot as a nuisance any wolves that wandered off the refuge there.
More than 60 wolves have been shot on private lands around the North Carolina refuge, nearly all on private property.
The wolves were first reintroduced in 1987, largely as a wild breeding program on Bulls Island in Cape Romain. The program has continually been handcuffed by small budgets and minimal staff.