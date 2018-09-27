National Guardsmen waved an Horry County jail van around barricades that blocked a flooded road shortly before floodwater swamped the vehicle and drowned two mental health patients on board, a county spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.
Sheriff Phillip Thompson had said the two deputies transporting the women to hospitals were suspected of steering around the road closure on U.S. Highway 76 near Nichols, a Pee Dee town inundated by floodwater from Tropical Storm Florence. But it was not known why they had done so.
Thompson later learned that the deputies had been allowed to pass through, Horry County spokeswoman Brooke Holden said.
“The National Guardsmen were basically given an order to allow law enforcement vehicles around the barricades,” Holden said.
The development raised new questions about why certain authorities were permitted to ignore such warnings as officials pleaded with citizens not to drive into floodwater caused by Florence’s torrential rain. Police in some areas of the state ticketed motorists who disobeyed the signs. The Horry County County Sheriff's Office van was not specially equipped to travel through high water.
Lt. Col. Cindi King, spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard, noted that the incident was still under investigation and declined to comment.
It was unclear who gave the Guardsmen on the road any order to allow local authorities to pass.
“Everyone in the South Carolina National Guard is going to cooperate,” she said. “But right now, while they continue to do this investigation … we need to let them do their job.”
Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach and Wendy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, N.C., were being taken on Sept. 18 to hospitals for emergency mental health treatment. South Carolina authorizes law enforcement officers to transport patients after a doctor determines that a hospital admission is needed to prevent harm to themselves or others.
They were locked inside a compartment in the back of the van about 6 p.m. when the vehicle hit floodwater near the Little Pee Dee River. The deputies, Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, got out, but they couldn't open a door to reach the locked compartment. The van came to a rest against a guardrail as water rushed by.
Responding rescuers also could not break the women free as the water covered the van. The bodies were recovered a day later.
Crews on Monday hauled the van from a washed-out portion of the highway.
The deputies remain on administrative leave during three separate investigations into the episode. Some of the inquiries could take months to complete.
“There’s still a lot of information to go through,” said spokesman Thom Berry of the State Law Enforcement Division, which is leading a criminal inquiry. “It’s going to take some time.”