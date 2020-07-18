SC monument supporters call to defund cities that disobey Heritage Act

A group of lawmakers and historians came together Saturday at the Washington Light Infantry building in Charleston to call on state leaders to withhold funding from cities that remove historical monuments.

Speakers organized by the American Heritage Association denounced Mayor John Tecklenburg, who cited a technicality that excluded the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square from the Heritage Act as the city's council members voted unanimously to remove the monument.

The Infantry, which owns Marion Square and leases it to the city for use as a public park, opposed its removal but didn't try to stop it.

While the Calhoun monument was not under the Heritage Act because Marion Square is private property, the University of South Carolina, at alumni's request, has moved to seek formal permission to rename Sims Hall. The women's dormitory was named after J. Marion Sims, who experimented on enslaved women without anesthesia to pioneer new surgery techniques.

Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, proposed a budget proviso that would withhold funds from any local government that removes a monument, granting the money only if the city replaces it. Taylor was one of a handful of lawmakers who voted against removing the Confederate battle flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015, and said the decision set the state on a path toward destruction.

"If the local officials disobey state law, they must suffer the consequences," Taylor told about 40 attendees at the Washington Light Infantry's building on Meeting Street. "In South Carolina, heritage roots run deep and must be protected from the small minority."

The American Heritage Association commissioned a poll from Pulse Opinion Research of likely Republican voters in the Palmetto State.

According to the poll, 85 percent of likely Republican voters wanted state law to protect all historic monuments, and 84 percent wanted the Heritage Act vigorously enforced. Eighty percent supported mandatory minimum sentences for anyone who damages a historical monument, and another 82 percent said historical plaques shouldn't include commentary.

Three-quarters of respondents said that the state should withhold funds from cities that violate monument protection laws, and that cities should be required to resurrect any monuments that are illegally torn down.

"To tear down history is to tear down Charleston," said Brett Barry, a member of the American Heritage Association board. "Will state leaders cave to those that want them out of office or stand up for the voters that put them there?"

Retired Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston denounced "anti-American propaganda" and demanded lawmakers enforce the values for which he and fellow veterans have fought.

"I grew up in the racist South," Livingston said. "It's been a long ride to one America."

Speakers highlighted concerns that the recent surge in calls to remove monuments to racist figures would extend to encompass most historical leaders, citing George Washington and Jesus Christ as possible victims.

"I get some of the problems with the Confederate stuff," said Rep. Mike Burns, R-Taylors. "But our history will teach us not to repeat the sins of the past."

Dr. Walter Curry, a board member and chairman of the historical preservation committee for the state African American Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the Heritage Act's protection of Black and Native American memorials.

"We are united together with a singular goal, and that is to preserve South Carolina history," Curry said. "If we allow removal ... history will become fantasy."

The death of George Floyd in police custody and subsequent protests have brought monuments back into the limelight in America.

People across the nation have called on authorities to remove homages to historical leaders who advocated racist views. In many cases, they have succeeded.