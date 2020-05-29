SC mini golf players posed with tied-up alligator before it was euthanized

An alligator removal on Hilton Head Island turned into a rowdy atmosphere Tuesday when visitors to a miniature golf course started posing for pictures with the tied-up animal.

The putt-putt course, Landmark Golf, had hired Critter Management to remove the massive gator. But the situation devolved while an employee of the company had the animal restrained.

Videos taken by witnesses shows people sitting on top of the restrained gator and pretending to ride it. Eventually, the animal was euthanized, following state policy on the handling of alligators that threaten people.

It was 12 1/2 feet long and estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old.

The posing on the gator drew comparisons to animal cruelty on social media, though no charges will be filed. In a statement, Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley called the action "egregious and unacceptable."

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding these actions in conjunction with both state and local agencies," Riley wrote, adding that "we strongly condemn the manner in which this animal was treated and the outrageous actions the Critter Management staff allowed to occur."

In a follow-up with The Post and Courier, Riley said via email that the town had used the company for alligator removals before but has now cut ties.

Critter Management did not immediately return a phone call on Friday. Employee Joey Maffo told TV station WJCL that he gave onlookers permission to take pictures with the hogtied animal and then things got out of control.

"I never really meant to harass the gator or anything," Maffo told WJCL. "All I wanted was to give the people an understanding of how big and powerful these animals really are and if you go into their territory, you’re most likely going to get hurt."

Ed Berry, the owner of the putt-putt course, said he called the company on Tuesday to remove the alligator because it was in a small retaining pond very close to where families with children traverse the greens.

Berry said he did not understand at the time that the S.C. Department of Natural Resources has a strict policy requiring that the massive reptiles must be killed when they are moved.

The agency issues permits to move the animals away from dangerous locations. Critter Management was working under a permit granted by DNR to the town of Hilton Head.

David Lucas, a spokesman for DNR, said relocation is usually impossible because gators are territorial and might end up fighting with other members of the species in their new home.

They also have a powerful instinct to return to their original territory, which could lead them to trek through neighborhoods or other inhabited places.

Critter Management has run up against this policy at least once. In 2014, its contract to work directly for the state was ended because owner Joe Maffo did not euthanize a gator he moved, the Island Packet reported.

"I try to do the right thing all the time, and I just made a poor judgment call," Joe Maffo, grandfather of Joey Maffo, told the newspaper then. "In my eyes, it was spectacular to see something that big, that massive, to live that long of a life, and it was just overwhelming to see."

Gators under 5 feet long are not euthanized, Lucas said.

Generally, the animals do not pose a threat to people because they will swim away if a person approaches.

In rare cases, an interaction could be fatal: a woman was drowned on Kiawah Island earlier this month after getting close to one of the reptiles to take pictures. The gator grabbed her leg and dragged her into a pond. She was the third known instance of someone dying due to an alligator interaction in South Carolina.

Berry, however, said he's still mourning the death of the alligator found on his course and that he tried multiple times to get DNR to make an exception to its euthanization policy.

As the gator was loaded into a truck bed, he said, "I was sitting up there holding his paw talking to him like he was a dog, saying, 'Buddy, you're going to be OK. In a couple of hours, you're going to have freedom again.'"

But ultimately, the animal was put down. Berry called it "the worst thing that's ever happened in my 35 years of owning this golf course."