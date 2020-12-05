SC military officials had big legislative goals for 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Military Base Task Force had lofty goals for 2020.

The panel hoped the Statehouse would prioritize several pro-defense efforts, including exempting military retirees from taxes, regulating wind energy and banning non-military drones.

But then coronavirus hit and cut the legislative session short. Emergency budget discussions took up most of the remaining time. Only one of the organization's five main bills were passed into law.

Additionally, the Task Force's longtime chairman, Bill Bethea, retired in June, not long after the agency became a part of the newly created S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs.

So, with 2020 in the rearview, what does the Base Task Force's agenda look like for 2021?

Retired Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, secretary of the newly created Veterans' Affairs Department, wouldn't comment on specific bills to push when the new session begins in January. But some legislators believe Grimsley's new department will focus on measures to finally exempt military retiree income from taxes and to restructure the network of county-based veteran support offices throughout the state.

Lawmakers say trying to rehash any of the other old bill proposals won't be an easy task next session.

The only bill endorsed by the task force that passed into law last session was the Armed Service Members and Spouses Professional and Occupational Licensing Act. It allows for temporary licenses for jobs such as cosmetology, physical therapy and nursing to spouses of active military who already hold a license in another state.

It had been sitting in committee since 2019 but was pushed to the finish line mainly because of the pandemic. The law allows for nurses who had moved here from other states to start practicing quickly, easing the burden on South Carolina hospitals.

The Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank that aims to reduce regulations, was a major player in the passage of the bill. Oran Smith, a senior fellow from the organization, said COVID-19 helped move the bill forward.

"COVID-19 exposed the unnecessary barriers to work for South Carolinians, many of whom more than ever found themselves in desperate need of income," Smith said. "Removing duplicative licensing requirements for military spouses already licensed in other states was one common-sense effort and we hope it’s not the last."

Lawmakers already have a lot on their plate for 2021. Some of the legislators who proposed bills the task force wanted to prioritize are skeptical they could get passed next session.

State Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Prosperity, proposed a bill last year that would curb wind farms from being built in military preferred flight paths or too close to bases, or along the shore where installations such as Parris Island call home. It was caught up in committee this year.

Cromer hopes to refile it, but isn't sure how much of a priority it will take.

"With the pandemic, we're focusing on how to get the budget passed and we have to also deal with redistricting this year," Cromer said. "I don't know how we can get anything else passed next session, but certainly we need to look back at it."

State Rep. Bobby Cox, R-Greenville, said South Carolina’s Department of Veterans' Affairs budget is one of the smallest in the nation at $1.7 million. That averages out to around $4.23 per veteran. He wants to see that change.

There are nearly 60,000 military retirees among the state’s more than 400,000 veterans. These former service members bring in around $1.6 billion in Department of Defense-funded retirement income, according to the S.C. Military Base Task Force. Most of them live in the Lowcountry.

As chairman of a new House and Senate joint committee on veterans issues, Cox said he hopes to help compile a report which would study certain issues affecting veterans.

"Now is the time to literally put our money where our mouth is as a state with helping our veterans with programs and budgetary focus in the upcoming session," Cox said.

One bill that didn't get traction this year involved exempting all military retiree income in tax year 2021. Cox said he believes that will be filed again in the upcoming session.

The last version of the bill estimated that eliminating income tax for military retirees would result in a nearly $30 million revenue loss in the state's general fund.

Additionally, Grimsley has been workshopping a plan to integrate all 46 county-level veteran-support offices to join the new statewide department.

A district or regional model would be created around areas that have better facilities so they could share resources with other counties.