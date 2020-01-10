As tensions between the U.S. and Iran peak, military bases in South Carolina are increasing security measures for the safety of soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors.

U.S. Northern Command, which oversees all installations in the United States, said all bases should be on high alert. It comes days after the U.S. killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, in an airstrike.

"While we will not discuss specifics, U.S. Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the U.S. NORTHCOM area of responsibility," a statement said.

As a result, Joint Base Charleston has had longer-than-average wait times and traffic delays at the intersection of West Hill Boulevard and Dorchester Road, where the front gate is located.

"Visitors to JB Charleston should expect delays," a statement on the base's Facebook page read. "We recommend visitors minimize wait times by avoiding peak traffic hours and bringing authorized ID. ... All personnel attempting to gain entry to the installation will be subject to 100 percent ID check until further notice."

The indoor waiting room at Joint Base Charleston's Visitor Center was standing room only on Friday afternoon. Some visitors were being turned away for not having proper identification.

The military's Force Protection Condition system has five levels of specific security measures, ranging from Normal to Delta, which is usually used in an area where a terrorist attack has occurred.

Fort Jackson, one of the nation's main Army basic training sites, is in Columbia. The fort has also increased security and warned the public about having proper documents when entering the gate.

"Due to recent events, current procedures for accessing Fort Jackson remain in effect," a statement on Fort Jackson's Facebook page read. "All persons over 16 years old are required to provide an approved identification card. Physical security is everyone’s responsibility."

The Pentagon has approved 3,500 more soldiers to deploy to the region, sparking fears online about mandatory military service being required again. Stoking those concerns was a series of text messages circulating that inform individuals they have been selected for a military draft. U.S. Army's Recruiting Command issued a statement saying the messages are fake and that the draft has not been in effect since 1973.

Recent domestic incidents have also caused alarm on military bases.

On Friday morning, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., went on lockdown after an armed suspect was found outside the gates. There were no shots fired on the base and no injuries to any of its employees.