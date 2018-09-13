COLUMBIA — For the first time ever, the Columbia office of the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for western parts of the Midlands, a designation that has traditionally been reserved for the most directly at-risk areas of South Carolina's coast.
The National Weather Service changed how inland offices classify high wind forecasts earlier this year, aligning the process with coastal offices, which Columbia forecaster Chris Rohrbach explained was intended to avoid confusion.
In the past, inland offices would only issue wind advisories or high wind warnings and watches. So for previous storms that have touched the Midlands, like Hurricanes Hugo and Floyd, the warnings have been different.
But the new classification highlights the extent to which tropical storm force winds — with sustained speeds of around 30 to 40 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph — are threatening deep inland South Carolina, not just the coast, posing risks for residents far away from the hurricane's center.
Those wind speeds can lead to power outages and large trees or tree limbs breaking, blocking roadways and potentially causing building damage. The wind alone can damage smaller, lightweight structures like porches or sheds, Rohrbach said.
As of Thursday, at least 17 South Carolina counties were under some kind of watch or warning, either for hurricane or tropical storm force winds. The tropical storm watch extends as far west as Lancaster County, some 140 miles inland from Myrtle Beach.
The surrounding area closer to Columbia could be added to the tropical storm watch in the future, but even if it is not, residents in the area should prepare for similar conditions.
"That way they're preparing for the worst case scenario, and if that doesn't happen then they're no worse off," Rohrbach said.
Beyond the wind, emergency officials say the most significant risk to inland communities stems from likely flooding. Rainfall in the Midlands around the Columbia area could reach up to 10 inches over the weekend, exponentially more than the 1.5 inches that the region has experienced in the last month combined.
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a flash flood watch throughout the middle of the state that will be in effect from Friday morning through Sunday evening.
The latest forecast of the storm's trajectory takes it directly through the heart of the state over the course of the weekend. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the storm's unpredictability should place residents all over the state on guard.
"This is a different kind of hurricane," McMaster said." This is not one that's going to hit the coast and pass through quickly. This is one that's going to hit the coast and stay maybe for two days, and it's going to be staying right over South Carolina."
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, whose inland district includes parts of Sumter County, said residents far from the coast should not assume they are safe from the storm's worst conditions.
"It's not anything to take lightly," said Norman, R-Rock Hill. "People who think it's just not that serious are underestimating, and unfortunately they'll pay a price for it."