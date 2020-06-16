SC mayor calls for firing of 2 officers who fatally shot handcuffed man

CHESTER — The mayor of this small South Carolina city called for two police officers to be fired Tuesday after the police chief acknowledged they failed to properly activate their body-worn cameras during a fatal shooting of a handcuffed suspect.
"There is no room for any officer with the City of Chester who does not follow established protocol," Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said.
Stringfellow was a cousin of 28-year-old Ariane McCree, who was shot to death by Chester officers in a Walmart parking lot in November.
Chester Police Chief Eric Williams on Tuesday maintained his officers opened fire because McCree had pointed a gun at them while he was handcuffed behind his back.
But during a more than hourlong press conference, Williams faced repeated questions about the actions of officers Justin Baker and Nicholas Harris. Questions revolved around the moments leading up to the shooting and why police body cameras failed to capture more of the episode.
A decision to terminate the officers would have to come from a majority vote of the Chester City Council, Stringfellow said. They meet next on June 22.
Harris was reprimanded by the department for failing to activate his body camera during the incident, Williams said. Baker did not immediately activate his camera, as department policy demands, which caused his body camera video to lack audio in several key moments.
For one, it is not clear from Baker's video what verbal commands he gave to McCree before opening fire.
The video shows what appears to be a silver object, possibly McCree's gun, by his side. It later shows Baker recovering a gun from McCree, later identified by investigators as a pistol he bought at a pawnshop.
McCree did not fire his weapon, according to ballistic evidence gathered by State Law Enforcement Division investigators.
Baker shot at least 13 times; Harris at least 11, according to SLED.
Baker was not disciplined, Williams said. Both officers remain on duty.
Williams insisted Tuesday that his officers were within their legal rights to defend themselves after McCree pointed his weapon at them.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson backed that contention when he declined to press charges against the officers in March.
After the release of the video last week, Wilson requested federal prosecutors also review the case.
In a dramatic moment at Tuesday's press conference, Stringfellow asked Williams to demonstrate whether a handcuffed suspect could brandish a weapon.
Williams hesitated, before agreeing to allow a fellow officer handcuff him behind his back. Williams then pointed a plastic training gun from behind his back, similar to the way his department contends McCree pointed his gun.