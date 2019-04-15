160222-M-BL734-912 (copy)

Marines carry equipment on the flight line aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Feb. 22, 2018. A runway for the Marine Corp Air Station nearby in Beaufort is only a few feet from the Mulligan Creek marsh and has been rip-rapped to protect it. Lance Cpl. Jonah Lovy/Provided

 Lance Cpl. Jonah Lovy

Military officials have identified the 21-year-old Marine who was shot and killed Friday at the Beaufort air base but have released few other details.

Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, who was an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, was shot around 9:30 p.m., said base spokesman 2nd Lt. Kevin Buss. The shooting took place at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

No further information regarding what may have led to the shooting was available Monday.

A fellow Marine, 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, is in custody in connection to the killing, Buss said. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is in charge of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Marine," Buss said in a statement.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.