Military officials have identified the 21-year-old Marine who was shot and killed Friday at the Beaufort air base but have released few other details.

Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, who was an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, was shot around 9:30 p.m., said base spokesman 2nd Lt. Kevin Buss. The shooting took place at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

No further information regarding what may have led to the shooting was available Monday.

A fellow Marine, 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, is in custody in connection to the killing, Buss said. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is in charge of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Marine," Buss said in a statement.