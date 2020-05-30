SC marchers join protests nationwide in memory of George Floyd

COLUMBIA — Beverly Hart Pittman joined hundreds marching down Columbia's Main Street in protest of another African American man killed by police.
She did it for her two sons, for her grandsons, for her great grandsons.
"Because the reality is it could have been any one of them," she said, her oldest son Vernon Burton at her side.
The march, I Can't Breathe South Carolina, was in honor of George Floyd, an African American man, who died in Minneapolis May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck. Floyd was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer stayed kneeling for almost eight minutes. The officer was arrested Friday afternoon.
Echoing coordinated events across the country, crowds marched and rallied on the steps of the SC State House. While some protests have erupted in violence, the event in the Capital City Saturday remained peaceful.
While Floyd's death is just the latest to grip national headlines, organizers said the event was not just in remembrance of him but all victims of police brutality and racial violence, from Mike Brown to Eric Garner.
Serving as a reminder of South Carolina’s own pain was a poster bearing the image of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who in 2015 massacred nine black church members in Charleston's Emanuel AME church.
Under Roof's photo, the poster read "alive." Under Floyd's, "dead."
The rally was a first for Takayla Hart, 19, of Orangeburg.
"We're just honestly tired," she said. "And this straw was just the last straw for me."
Politicians also weighed in with Gov. Henry McMaster tweeting “South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd’s life. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this.”
And state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, stood up at the rally to say, “This has to stop now.”
“Every time I turn on the TV, I watch a man as life leaves his body,” he said.
The continued threat of the coronavirus also hung over the day.
Alex Hursey and Mike Lewis chose to embrace it, with the Hartsville and Florence residents writing "I can't breathe” across their masks.
"I got to stand up, because this is not fair what's happening," Hursey said of her decision to attend. "I've spoken out on social media, but that's not enough."
Pittman referenced the virus saying, the common refrain ”we’re in this together” doesn’t ring true when these deaths continue to happen.
This story is developing. Please check back up for updates.