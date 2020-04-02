SC man wrongfully imprisoned for 19 years set free

A South Carolina inmate was released Thursday, 19 years after the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services denied his release based on an improperly interpreted technicality.

David Lee Rose, now 70, said four of six Parole Board members had voted for his release at a parole hearing in 2001. But the agency tallied the votes against an outdated standard, making it impossible for Rose to meet the five-vote majority they'd cited.

Since then, the department had destroyed records of his hearing, leaving Rose to spend years filing requests with no legal background and minimal evidence.

In a January unanimous ruling, the S.C. Supreme Court decided Rose should be allowed release, and ordered the agency to determine the conditions of his parole. He'd originally been sentenced to life for kidnapping.

The department gave Rose his certificate of release Wednesday, spokesman Peter O'Boyle said.

Neither Rose nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment.