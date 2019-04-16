A Greenwood County man was sentenced earlier this month in connection with a racially motivated plot to have his black neighbor killed.
Brandon Cory Lecroy, 26, who is white, received a 10-year term in federal prison after pleading guilty to a murder-for-hire charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina. He faces three years of court-ordered supervision after his release.
FBI agents started looking into Lecroy after they got a confidential tip that he had reached out to a white supremacist organization to arrange for the murder of his black neighbor, according to court documents.
An undercover agent spoke with Lecroy on March 20, 2018 and made arrangements on how to pay for the murder, the documents stated.
Lecroy told the agent "$500 and he's a ghost," during a phone call, the documents stated. He also requested that a "flaming cross" be placed in the neighbor's front yard and that his neighbor's body be hung from a tree.
Two days later, Lecroy and the undercover agent spoke again, documents stated. He requested the agent get a 9 mm handgun with two magazines, and that the gun be an untraceable "ghost gun" that was not stolen.
He also told the agent he'd have more jobs for him in the future, documents stated.
On April 9, Lecroy met with the undercover agent, pointed out his neighbor’s residence and made a $100 down payment in cash “with acknowledgement that this payment was for the murder of his neighbor,” the documents stated. He also talked about taking over the neighbor's property after the killing was carried out.
Lecroy was arrested that day.