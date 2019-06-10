A Ladson man who aspired to fight alongside the Islamic State in 2017 is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Monday morning.
Zakaryia Abdel Abdin pleaded guilty last August to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and could face up to 20 years in prison.
Abdin was 18 when he was arrested by federal agents in March 2017.
His sentencing was initially scheduled for January, but it was postponed, in part because of delays caused by the federal government shutdown.
Abdin had told federal agents he considered planning an attack similar to the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, in which a man who claimed support for ISIS killed 49 people in Orlando, Fla.
Though he decided against launching an attack, Abdin made plans to fight with the Islamic State's ranks in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. He started buying guns and training with firearms at Charleston-area shooting ranges, according to court documents.
Abdin revealed those plans to undercover FBI agents who posed as ISIS militants on social media. He was bound for Amman, Jordan on March 30, 2017, but federal agents stopped him from boarding an outbound flight at Charleston International Airport.
Abdin was implicated in a suspected terrorist plot once before.
In 2015, Abdin was arrested in York County for possessing a firearm as a minor. Authorities said at that the time that he planned to get more guns and target military bases.
The FBI began monitoring Abdin after he was released on parole and the restrictions on his release expired.
Abdin's sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Charleston.