The man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to kidnapping a Johns Island girl during a violent home invasion in February told the FBI he killed his girlfriend — a Spartanburg County woman who has been missing since around the same time, prosecutors said.
Thomas Lawton Evans, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to charges of kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the abduction of a 4-year-old girl. He faces 30 years to life in prison for the crimes and will be sentenced at a later date.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams told Judge David Norton that Evans has admitted to FBI agents that he stabbed Sharon Nannette Hayden, a 39-year-old Spartanburg County resident, after an argument, sending Hayden fleeing into a nearby wooded area. Evans also told investigators that he watched Hayden collapse in the woods and believes she died.
Hayden's whereabouts were unknown after Evans was spotted in Berkeley County with her car two days before the abduction on Johns Island. Prosecutors said Tuesday Evans took Hayden's phone and posed as her when family and colleagues attempted to reach her when she couldn't be found.
Officials said Evans had stayed with Hayden after his release from state prison in early February.
Williams said Evans told the FBI he stabbed Hayden during a fight at her home. She ran into a nearby wooded area, and he chased after her. Hayden collapsed in the woods, Evans told investigators, where he believes she died. Evans told investigators he left her there, though her body has not been recovered, prosecutors said.
Evans also told the FBI he does not know where Hayden's body is located, and Williams said the investigation is ongoing.
It was on Feb. 13 when prosecutors said Evans eyed the mother and her five children as she drove them to school in West Ashley. She dropped off two children and headed back to her Whitney Lake home with her other children, ages 4, 2 and five months. They were the kind of "perfect family" he wanted to belong to, Evans told investigators, adding that his initial intent was to rob them.
The woman was carrying a car seat with her infant inside the home. She was setting the car seat down when she heard steps behind her, she would later recall to authorities, the prosecutor said.
Evans attacked her from behind, authorities said, though the mother of five fought back repeatedly as he bashed her head into the hardwood and punched her in the face. If she continued to resist, prosecutors said he told her, he would hurt whoever else was in the house. He bound her feet and hands and sexually assaulted her.
The prosecutor, Williams, told the judge that the woman's memory and cognitive abilities had been severely affected by the attack. One of the few things she could recall was yelling for the 4-year-old to run and hide. Evans would eventually find her hiding in a bedroom with the 2-year-old, Williams told the judge. Evans took the 4-year-old and fled the home, leaving the mother gravely injured with multiple facial fractures and bleeding on her brain. She fell in and out of consciousness until officers arrived at her home that evening after she didn't pick up her two other kids from school.
But now she was gone. The girl's abduction ignited a frenzied search by local, state and national authorities.
Meanwhile, Evans fled with the young girl to Alabama. The next day, Valentine's Day, railroad workers spotted her in a parked car with a man who was asleep, authorities said. Police arrived at the scene after the workers reported what they saw.
She had been dressed in what appeared to be adult clothing, prosecutors said. Authorities also said she was sexually assaulted.
The Post and Courier does not name victims of sexual assault.
Evans was arrested in Mississippi driving another stolen car following a police pursuit, authorities said.
Evans also faces state charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and weapon possession.
Angie Jackson contributed to this report.