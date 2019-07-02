The South Carolina man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to join the Islamic State terror group will appeal a federal judge's ruling, court filings show.

Zakaryia Abdel Abdin was arrested by federal agents in March 2017 as he attempted to leave the country. He was 18 at the time.

Abdin told undercover federal agents in numerous conversations on social media that he considered planning an attack similar to the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, in which a man who claimed support for IS killed 49 people in Orlando, Fla. Abdin also said he wanted to go to Syria to fight Americans overseas.

Though he decided against launching an attack, Abdin made plans to fight with the Islamic State’s ranks. He started buying guns and training with firearms at Charleston-area shooting ranges, according to court documents.

Abdin bought a ticket bound for Amman, Jordan, with money from the sale of an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle he owned, prosecutors said. Federal agents stopped him from boarding an outbound flight at Charleston’s airport on March 30, 2017.

The FBI began monitoring Abdin after he was released on parole for a possession of a firearm arrest in York County in 2015. Authorities said at the time that he planned to get more guns and target military bases. Prosecutors said he began messaging IS affiliates within minutes of his parole expiring.

Abdin pleaded guilty in August to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

In June, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel handed down the maximum sentence — 20 years — but said he believed Abdin could reform his life. Gergel requested Abdin be moved to a facility as close to his home as possible.

Abdin apologized to his mother and sister before he was sentenced, and told them: "It's not your fault. I love you."

Abdin will be represented by attorney Kimberly H. Albro from the Federal Public Defenders Office in his appeal case.