A Bluffton man was sentenced this week to a 14-year federal prison term for charges related to operating a drug ring out of vacation homes in South Carolina and Georgia.
Authorities say Eric Hughes, 37, and two co-defendants, Taylor Place and Willie Rice, manufactured illicit drugs using clandestine laboratories they set up inside rented vacation homes on Fripp Island, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms, Bluffton and Tybee Island, Ga.
At each home, labs were set up for a month at a time and were able to produce 500,000 pills per month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina, which prosecuted the case.
Hughes used the dark web to order the raw chemicals for U-47700, a potent synthetic opioid, and alprazolam, a benzodiazepine that is sold under the brand name Xanax, prosecutors stated. He then used formulas from the internet to process the chemicals into pills using a press capable of manufacturing 4,500 pills per hour, prosecutors stated.
The pills were made to appear as legitimate prescription drugs, prosecutors stated. Hughes and his co-defendants sold the pills to distributors on the dark web and to distributors in South Carolina.
Pills sold on the dark web were purchased using Bitcoin, prosecutors stated. The men then laundered the cryptocurrency through "various accounts to hide their locations."
More than $1 million in Bitcoin was generated and laundered through the criminal operation, prosecutors stated.
The operation came to an end after agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed multiple search warrants in August 2017, including at a beach house on Tybee Island where they found a laboratory set up, prosecutors stated.
"Agents found the house to be covered in residue of U-47700 and alprazolam, which required the agents to enter with respirators and full containment clothing," prosecutors stated. "The cleanup of the beach house cost $213,000, which the defendant was ordered to pay."
Hughes, Rice and Place each pleaded guilty to one count of drug conspiracy in 2018, according to court records.
In addition, Hughes pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and Place pleaded guilty to one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, court records show.
Place and Rice are awaiting sentencing.