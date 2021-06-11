SC man sentenced to 35 years for ex-girlfriend's fatal stabbing in 2018

Terry Darnell Kelly Jr., who harassed his ex-girlfriend for months in 2018 before fatally stabbing her outside her apartment complex in North Charleston, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Kelly, 44, pleaded guilty June 7 — the day of his trial — to murder and a weapons charge for killing Tennille Grant on April 22, 2018, outside Ashton Woods apartments, 9525 U.S. Highway 78. Kelly ambushed Grant when she exited her vehicle, stabbing her 11 times before fleeing the scene.

The 41-year-old mother of three lived in fear of Kelly in the final months of her life, her family told The Post and Courier after her death. She stored work clothes in the trunk of her car so she could move between relatives' homes at a moment's notice, and sometimes slept with a chair propped against the door while staying at her daughter's place.

Her family said she did everything she could to avoid her former boyfriend, reporting his harassing behavior to North Charleston police at least four times in the months before her slaying.

At Kelly's sentencing, North Charleston police detective Charlie Benton told Judge R. Markley Dennis Jr. that Kelly deserved more than the minimum sentence for murder, citing his pattern of abuse and the brutal nature of the crime, according to a press release from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

"Tennille Grant did everything the justice system asks of domestic violence victims, and she still died a violent death at the hands of her abuser," the detective said.

South Carolina routinely ranks as one of the top states in the nation for women killed by men. The Washington, D.C.-based Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina 11th in the nation in its most recent report on gendered violence, "When Men Murder Women."

Dennis sentenced Kelly to 30 years for murder, and an additional five years for using a weapon in the offense.